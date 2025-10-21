How the interiors of an office affect employee wellness

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When it comes to office design, thinking outside the box for how to make the environment a happier place for employees has many advantages – but it hasn’t always been top of the agenda.

As Leeson Medhurst, chief strategy officer for AIS, a leading global design and award-winning office interiors firm, puts it: “Wellbeing in the workplace has only (relatively) recently entered the chat.

“For years, sustainability was the big-ticket conversation, but that balance has been shifting over the past decade – now employee wellbeing, and the way office interiors impact productivity and engagement, is rising up the agenda.

“Today, you’d be hard pushed to find a business or organisation that doesn’t have a committee or champion focusing on wellbeing,” underlines Medhurst.

That hasn’t always been the case. “Investing in wellbeing costs money, and in the past, decisions – particularly those around the interior of a workplace – have been driven solely by the impact on the bottom line.”

However, Medhurst says we’re now recognising that having an office which makes people feel and perform better is no longer a ‘nice to have’; it’s an essential.

Begin at the beginning

Employees who’ve grown used to the comfort and control of home working, need spaces that not only boost their productivity; but also reduce stress the moment they arrive, highlights Medhurst.

“That means creating environments that allow people to start the day as the best version of themselves. The design of the office becomes part of the wellbeing equation the moment someone walks through the door.”

He continues: “As wellbeing makes its way up the priority curve for businesses, we’ve reached a point where considerations around collaborative spaces, quiet areas, material and furniture choices [are key].

“Lighting that supports circadian rhythms and biophilic design all need to be embedded principles at the start of a project.”

It’s simply not enough to throw in a load of plants and soft furnishings at the end of a project in the hope it will do the job, notes Leeson.

“That’s just window dressing… we need to get comfortable with the fact that designing for wellbeing will cost more upfront, but the investment pays dividends in performance, retention and engagement.

“Ultimately, wellbeing at work isn’t about yoga classes or free fruit. It’s about eliminating stress and giving people environments where they can do their best work – and that starts with the interior,” highlights Medhurst.

Working nine to five

Paul Sherwin, a managing director at Oktra, one of the UK’s leading workplace design companies, says: “Office design is no longer just about aesthetics – it’s a strategic tool to support staff health, happiness, and long-term wellbeing.

“People spend thousands of hours in the workplace, making the quality of that environment a fundamental need rather than a luxury. ”

Moreover, he says the best-designed workspaces put wellbeing front and centre…

“Truly wellbeing-focused workplaces consider every detail. Premium facilities like showers, lockers, and secure cycle storage support active lifestyles, while dedicated wellness areas and quiet spaces provide vital mental health benefits,” highlights Sherwin.

But he says what’s especially exciting is the evolution of biophilic design – “Once a few scattered plants in reception, now a fully integrated design approach proven to reduce stress and boost mood.”

He adds: “We see planting embedded in custom joinery, trailing greenery lining banquette seating, trees centred in meeting tables, and vegetation incorporated into central island units.”

He says these natural elements aren’t just decorative, they create micro-environments that offer visual breaks, acoustic softening, and a restorative connection to nature.

“When combined with natural light and good air quality, these elements form the foundation of a truly healthy workplace.”

Engagement

People-first office design doesn’t just support wellbeing – it builds a culture of connection, inclusion and shared purpose, underlines Sherwin.

Indeed, he says a well-designed office shifts focus from simple function to a thriving workplace culture, creating a space where staff can bond, share learnings, and simply have fun.

“The ‘hotelification’ of modern offices has transformed traditional kitchenettes into boutique-style breakout areas that resemble high-end co-working spaces, or upscale hotel lounges.”

“Multifaceted breakout spaces provide a great range of settings for people to connect – like dinner booths, cosy corners, long shared tables, island units and first-class coffee and food prep facilities,” he adds.

Productivity

The most crucial factor for a productive environment is choice…

There isn’t a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach, says Sherwin. “Different types of spaces suit different types of work activity and behaviours, and the best office layouts should meet each need, whether it’s collaboration, deep focus, privacy or informal interactions.”

A big issue with large offices is acoustics and how they’re used. “On one hand, noise can create atmosphere and energy, motivating staff to work to their best ability.

“Alternatively, it can be disruptive – particularly for those who are neurodivergent – but rather than eliminating noise, forward-thinking design allows it to co-exist with quieter spaces.”

Think soundproof pods, private booths and relaxation areas. “Letting staff toggle between the option of a noisy space; or a quiet place to retreat, can help reduce stress and boost productivity,” adds Sherwin.

Sound and vision

Laura Light, concept design team lead, Interface flooring designers, says: “Light, sound, texture, and colour can influence how we think, feel, and perform.”

Flooring plays a vital role in this inclusive design language…

“Flooring defines zones, shapes movement, and sets the sensory tone of a space,” outlines Light. “The right choice of texture, material and pattern can provide subtle cues that help people navigate their surroundings, and understand how different areas can be used.”

Soft finishes absorb sound, reducing the background noise that can heighten stress or fatigue, she explains. “While distinct tonal or textural shifts can guide users between collaborative areas, social hubs, and quieter spaces for focus.”

Light continues: “Flooring adds the potential for organic patterns, earthy palettes, and natural materiality to enter the space, becoming a bridge between the built and natural worlds.”

Used alongside timber, planting and natural light, she says it can evoke the calm, restorative qualities of nature indoors.

“These elements work in harmony: Flooring softens acoustics and adds warmth, while biophilic materials and colours connect people to a sense of peace and calm.”