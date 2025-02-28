Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disgruntled Cornwall locals have been urged to wear earplugs after a historic lighthouse malfunctioned, sounding an alarm “all day and all night”.

Longships Lighthouse, which lies just over a mile off Lands End, has been emitting an ear-splitting beep every 13 seconds for a week.

The alarm is designed to warn sailors of foggy conditions - but it is sounding even in clear blue skies.

But locals and tourists may have to put up with it for even longer as engineers wait for a part to repair the malfunctioning fog sensing mechanism to be delivered and then, crucially, installed.

open image in gallery Longships Lighthouse lies a mile off Lands End ( Trinity House )

Gwennap Head lookout, part of the National Coastwatch Institution, a charity that looks after the British coast, wrote on Facebook: “Our watchkeeper has reported this interesting occurrence to HMCG Falmouth and they, in turn, have reported it to Trinity House.

“It has been fed back to us that Trinity House are aware of the problem; apparently, there is a fault in the Fog Sensing mechanism and they are awaiting delivery of a part to fix it.

“Of course, once the part has arrived, the maintenance crew will still have to wait for calm enough weather conditions to allow them to get out to the lighthouse and install it!

“In the meantime, a set of ear plugs might be a good investment.”

open image in gallery ( Neil Hargreaves )

Local Carrie Snaden replied, saying: "Thanks for confirming that I wasn’t hearing things over the weekend."

The lighthouse was built by Trinity House in 1875 upon rocks 1.25miles at sea at the extreme south-west of Britain’s mainland.

The lighthouse keepers on Longships led a modest existence, earning £30 a year and free meals, which they had to cook in the lantern.

It was manned by four men, two of whom had to be on station at any one time, each working one-month stretches.

But terrific storms meant the lantern was often obscured by crashing waves so the original tower was replaced by the current 35m tall grey granite one in 1875.

Longships Lighthouse itself has not had permanent lighthouse keepers on it since 1988.

A spokesman for Trinity House said: "We are aware of the issue with the audible hazard warning signal at Longships Lighthouse, and we are looking into options for getting our Field Operations Technicians to the offshore tower."