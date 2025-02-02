Lidl issues UK-wide product recall for snack amid warning over burning sensation
The Food Standards Agency said the products may cause a burning sensation in the mouth
Customers have been urged to return two products from supermarket chain Lidl amid warnings that the snacks may cause a burning sensation when eaten.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said that the German supermarket group’s UK arm has recalled Alpenfest Style Salted Mini Pretzels covered in milk chocolate, and those covered in dark chocolate.
According to the FSA, the products may cause a burning sensation in the mouth “potentially causing discomfort and making them unsafe to the consumer”.
Customers are asked to return all stock with the best before date of 30 June 2025 and batch code 8535 to a Lidl store, for a full refund.
Notices will be displayed in all retail stores.
It comes days after the FSA warned there had been a “limited distribution to the UK” of Coca-Cola soft drinks containing higher levels of a chemical called chlorate.
Chlorate is a by-product of the breakdown of chlorine-based sanitisers and chlorine chemicals, which are frequently used to sterilise water.
It can cause iodine deficiency in people and is regulated with legal maximum residue limits for a range of foods, including fresh produce, according to Food Standards Scotland.
The chemical has been linked to potentially serious health problems, notably among children by interfering with the proper functioning of the thyroid gland.