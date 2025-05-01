Greene writes to Tory voters urging them to back Lib Dems following defection

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Liberal Democrat MSP who defected from the Scottish Conservatives has urged their voters to back his new party.

Jamie Greene crossed the floor last month as he hit out at his previous party’s “Reform-lite” agenda.

In a letter sent to voters who have previously backed the Tories, he claimed the party’s agenda under new leader Russell Findlay is “Trump-esque in style and substance”.

The drive to convert Tory voters comes after Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton was spotted lunching with Conservative Maurice Golden in Edinburgh, with neither denying the attempts made to convince him to defect.

Mr Greene said: “It talks about what it stands against, but has little to say about what it stands for.

“Most importantly, the broad church it was once shifted further and further to the right, alienating many of its members, voters, and in my case its elected representatives.

“I couldn’t go on. So I joined the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

“I’ve found a party that is upbeat and positive. They believe in decency and respect in public life. Getting things done for our local communities is their bread and butter. That’s what politics is all about, after all. Getting stuff done.

“So my challenge to you is this: If you feel like I did, politically homeless and scunnered with the Scottish Conservatives, do something about it.

“Come and join me in the Scottish Liberal Democrats and you will be made to feel most welcome, I assure you.

“The language of far-right division doesn’t make people’s lives better. It won’t make Scotland and its communities any better. A positive and inclusive platform does.”

But the Scottish Tories claimed the letters could result in a boost for the party.

“The man who enthusiastically campaigned and voted for Nicola Sturgeon’s gender reforms can send as many letters as he wants,” a spokesman for the party said. “We’ll post them for him.

“Not a single pro-UK voter will be persuaded by someone who thinks the SNP are right on so many critical issues.

“If anything, this letter will boost support for the Scottish Conservatives.”