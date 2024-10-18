Sellers cashing in on Liam Payne’s death with tacky memorabilia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Online sellers are creating merchandise to cash in on One Direction star Liam Payne’s death.

From t-shirts that pay tribute to the singer to more unexpected items like memorial Christmas decorations and compact mirrors, a wealth of merchandise has been listed over the past 48 hours.

While the majority of items appear to be attempting to celebrate the life of the X-Factor star, others are being marketed as apparent mechanisms for fans to express their grief, including t-shirts and hoodies that read: “I miss Liam Payne, but I am being really brave about it.”

An Etsy listing of specially created memorial stickers reads: “Liam Payne will be missed. He was part of our childhood, and he will always be in our hearts, living on through the music, memories, and joy he gave us.

“This digital download is perfect for fans who want to honour Liam’s legacy in a creative and meaningful way. Use it to design custom t-shirts, mugs, stickers, posters, or any keepsake that expresses your admiration.”

Liam Payne Christmas decorations are being sold in the wake of his death. ( BrandonKallenbach/Etsy )

Meanwhile, a Payne memorial candle is being sold as “a perfect tribute to the beloved singer and a luxurious addition to your home.”

The listing adds: “Celebrate Liam Payne’s legacy while enjoying the calming scents in a warm, elegant setting, perfect for intimate evenings, cozy reading sessions, or refreshing your living space.”

Sellers on eBay are similarly cashing in on the singer’s untimely death, and newspapers announcing the tragedy are also being sold for a markup.

A website simply called Liam Payne Shop has also been set up to sell memorial merchandise.

Tribute candles are also available. ( BobbyPassy/Etsy )

The wealth of memorial merchandise includes mugs. ( FindTheVibes/Etsy )

One seller imagined Payne as an angel alongside his One Direction bandmates. ( byjujux/Etsy )

Liam, 31, passed away on Wednesday after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in the Argentinean capital of Buenos Aires.

While a postmortem into his death has yet to be completed, it has since emerged that staff at the five-star hotel where he was staying had raised concerns about his erratic behaviour, which is reported to have been caused by a range of substances.

The singer had been staying in the country with his influencer girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, 25, to attend fellow One Direction star Niall Horan’s concert, but he chose to remain in Argentina after the event for an extended holiday when his partner returned to their South Florida home alone.

Payne’s death came amid a troubled period in his life, with his former fiancée, Maya Henry, recently taking legal action against the star for persistent, unwanted contact.

It has now been claimed that Payne had also been dropped by his record label, Capitol Records, a division of Universal Music, days before his death after failing to recoup the substantial advance on his first album.

Liam Payne’s eyes are being sold on memorial necklaces. ( FindilyCo/Etsy )

One seller has created memorial compact mirrors and glasses wipes. ( TezzysShop/Etsy )

Some of the merchandise appears to be marketed at grief-stricken fans. ( PandaPrintsBespoke/Etsy )

The singer’s family said in a statement to the BBC: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts, and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

“We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

The Independent has reached out to Etsy, eBay and Liam Payne Shop for comment.