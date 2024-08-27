Half of LGBT+ people say they are bullied or harassed at work, survey shows

Support truly

One in two lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans (LGBT+) people say they are being bullied or harassed at work, new research suggests.

A survey of 1,000 LGBT+ people by the TUC indicated that one in five had been exposed to verbal abuse at work in the last five years.

More than a quarter of respondents said they had homophobic, biphobic or transphobic remarks directed at them or made in their presence.

One in 20 told the TUC they had experienced physical violence, threats or intimidation at work because of their sexual orientation.

The union organisation said it was not surprising that nearly three in 10 LGBT+ people keep their sexual orientation a secret at work.

The survey found that on every measure, young LGBT+ workers aged between 18 and 24 are experiencing higher levels of discrimination at work.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “This new report shines a light on the extent of discrimination LGBT+ workers face in our workplaces.

“LGBT+ people should be safe and supported at work, but instead, they’re experiencing shockingly high levels of bullying and harassment – including assault.

“Workplace culture clearly needs to change. No one should think that a colleague being LGBT+ means it’s OK to make discriminatory comments or ask them inappropriate questions – let alone carry out serious acts of assault.

“Ministers must change the law to put the responsibility for preventing harassment on employers, not victims.”