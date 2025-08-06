UK set to get first hospice dedicated to LGBTQ+ people with specialist HIV focus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A hospice in Sussex is set to become the UK’s first dedicated to LGBT people, in what has been described as a “landmark development” for the community.

The Sussex Beacon has announced it is to become the only hospice in the country providing a dedicated service to the LGBT community, with a specialist focus on HIV care.

The Brighton-based charity supports people living with HIV, but is expanding its offer to the wider community regardless of HIV status.

“The LGBTQ+ community built The Beacon, and now we will be giving it back, stronger and more inclusive than ever,” Sussex Beacon CEO Rachel Brett said.

“It was originally founded to offer care in a safe, accepting space for people dying with AIDS-related illnesses. Thanks to advances in HIV treatment, our focus has moved to ensure that people across local communities are getting the help and support they need.

“Further to this, we are delighted that we can use the fantastic facility that we have to refresh our offer of hospice care for the LGBTQ+ community.”

open image in gallery The Sussex Beacon has announced it is to become the only hospice in the country providing a dedicated service to the LGBT community, with a specialist focus on HIV care. ( NHS Sussex )

A 2023 national report from Hospice UK found that in many instances, end of life care received by trans and gender diverse people was not inclusive of them and their needs.

It found that trans and gender diverse people reported instances of insensitivity from staff, such as misgendering, confusion over their identity and instances of poor physical care.

“The Sussex Beacon is uniquely placed to change that,” Ms Brett added. “It’s fair to say we need our community behind us now more than ever,

“The next few years will be challenging as we make this transition, but with collective support, we’ll create something truly transformative.”

NHS Sussex and Chris Ward, MP for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven, confirmed their support for the development.

open image in gallery A 2023 national report from Hospice UK found that in many instances, end of life care received by trans and gender diverse people was not inclusive of them and their needs ( Getty Images )

Dr Amy Dissanayake, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at NHS Sussex, said: “We are delighted to be working with The Sussex Beacon as they make this step to enhance the high-quality service they can provide the local community.

“In addition to the hospice care, their experience in providing specialist community care for people living with HIV is invaluable and fully supports our ambition to bring care out of hospitals where possible, and into communities, either in people’s homes directly or in their local neighbourhood at community hubs.

We look forward to continuing to work with the team at The Sussex Beacon to make this a reality for our population.”

Chris Ward, MP for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven, said: “The Beacon has a proud place in the heart of the local community, and this announcement shows it has a bright future too. I’ve spoken with so many service users who said they owed everything to the Beacon, so I’m delighted that this new service model means it can continue to provide excellent HIV services and hospice care across Sussex.”