Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman who quit job after three hours sues for unpaid wages

Ley Tsang was ‘shown the ropes’ during an induction session with the child’s parents before changing her mind

George Lithgow
Tuesday 04 March 2025 10:51 EST
Comments
The tribunal ultimately sided with Ms Tsang, awarding her the £39 claim
The tribunal ultimately sided with Ms Tsang, awarding her the £39 claim

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

A London nanny successfully sued a couple for unpaid wages after quitting just three hours into the job.

Ley Tsang won £39 after an employment tribunal ruled in her favour, despite never actually having looked after the couple's daughter.

The tribunal heard that Ms Tsang connected with the parents through Koru Kids, a childcare website. Following an initial meeting in April 2024, an agreement was reached for Ms Tsang to care for the girl three times a week, in three-hour shifts, starting the following month. However, after a three-hour introductory session with the parents – described as being "shown the ropes" – Ms Tsang decided against taking the position.

Despite not performing any actual childcare duties, Ms Tsang argued that the induction session constituted work and therefore merited payment. The parents refused, leading to the employment tribunal. The tribunal ultimately sided with Ms Tsang, awarding her the £39 claim.

“That first day was to be an ‘induction’ day, when the mother and her partner showed Ms Tsang their daughter’s school and the route to their house, gave her keys to their house, and showed her what was expected of her,” the tribunal was told.

“Ms Tsang also spent some time with their daughter. The mother and her partner were present in the house for the duration.”

The tribunal ultimately sided with Ms Tsang, awarding her the £39 claim
The tribunal ultimately sided with Ms Tsang, awarding her the £39 claim (PA Archive)

The following day, the nanny changed her mind about the £13-an-hour role, and handed in her notice, the tribunal heard.

But arguing that she had not actually “undertaken any childcare”, the girl’s parents refused to pay, the tribunal was told.

Ms Tsang told the tribunal she had “experienced stress” as a result of the case.

Ruling in favour of Ms Tsang’s claim, an employment judge concluded she was “entitled to be paid” for attending the induction session.

The nanny had been instructed to “start on Friday”, the judge said, the day she was “shown the ropes” by the couple.

The parents were ordered to pay Ms Tsang the £39 she is owed.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in