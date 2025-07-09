Boy, 12, dies in south London flat fire
Emergency services were called to the fire late last night
A 12-year-old boy has died after a fire in south London.
Emergency services were called to a blaze at a block of maisonettes in Lewisham Road, Lewisham, just before midnight on Tuesday.
A boy, aged 12, died at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.
Officers attended the scene alongside the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service.
London Fire Brigade said ten fire engines and 70 firefighters were dispatched to tackle the fire.
A maisonette split between the ground and first floors was destroyed by the fire. Part of a maisonette split between the second and third floors was also damaged by the fire.
The boy’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
A woman, aged 54, was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service taken to hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Three other people left the building before the Brigade arrived at the scene.
The fire was brought under control by 2am on Wednesday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters said it is not believed to be suspicious at this stage.
Detective Chief Inspector Danian Reid, from the Met’s local investigations team in south east London, said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with everyone involved.
“We continue to work alongside investigators from the London Fire Brigade to establish the cause of the fire.
“We understand the impact this will have on the community and there will be local neighbourhood officers, and other emergency services, in the area as enquiries continue."
