Autistic student achieves dream of going to university

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A neurodivergent young woman who once doubted she could cope in a classroom is heading to university, with the dream of caring for children with additional needs.

Carriad Lewis, 22, has secured a place to study early years education at Cardiff Metropolitan University after completing her Level 3 qualification in children’s care, play, learning and development.

Ms Lewis, from Tonyrefail, once believed she would be unable to cope in the classroom.

Diagnosed with autism at 20, she struggled through school with social interaction and communication, and the idea of returning to a classroom felt overwhelming.

Ms Lewis said: “Starting college was a really big step for me, especially with my autism.

“I’ve always found social situations and new environments difficult, so the idea of stepping into a classroom full of people I didn’t know was really daunting.

“I was nervous about whether I’d be understood or if I’d be able to cope with the demands of the course.”

Despite her fears, Ms Lewis was determined to push beyond her comfort zone and praised the teachers at Coleg y Cymoedd, who she described as “patient and kind”.

“For the first time, I felt like I didn’t have to mask who I was,” she said, “I could just be myself while learning and growing.

“That experience has given me the confidence to take the next step, and now I’m really excited to go to university and do something to make a difference for other children.”

Now, Ms Lewis is looking ahead to university.

She said: “When my cousin was diagnosed with autism, it really cemented my belief that I could help others who face similar challenges.

“I want to create a nursery where all children – especially those with additional needs – feel seen, supported and safe.

“I know what it’s like to grow up feeling different and misunderstood.

“I want to be the person I needed when I was younger.”

Ms Lewis is not the only student at Coleg y Cymoedd who has overcome adversity to achieve their dreams of going to university.

Keira Swain, 18, an aspiring filmmaker from Mountain Ash, who struggled following the death of her mother, did not think university would be an option for her.

Ms Swain said: “My mum passed away just as I was due to start college and it was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to go through.

“At first, I didn’t want to focus on it, so I threw myself into work as a distraction.

“But underneath it all, I was really struggling.

“I didn’t think I had a future, let alone one at university.”

Ms Swain said her tutors noticed her struggles and encouraged her to accept support.

She said: “I realised I could use what I’d been through to push myself harder and achieve my goals.

“I wanted to do well for my mum – to make her proud.”

Ms Swain went on to thrive in her studies and is now going to study film at Aberystwyth University.

Oliver Edmunds, 18, used the grief he had after losing his father as motivation for launching his own fitness brand.

The Caerphilly teenager, who was 10 years old when his father died, used the gym to help him get through difficult moments.

Having completed his Level 3 BTec business course at Coleg, he is preparing to launch OE Fitness, with the aim of helping others find the same mental wellbeing he did.

Mr Edmunds said: “Fitness changed everything for me.

“The gym helped me get through the hardest moments of my life and I don’t know where I’d be without it.

“I think my life would look very different if my friend hadn’t suggested I go with him for a session all those years ago.

“It gave me purpose, discipline, and helped me to build a support network.

“It had a really positive impact on my mental health, I now want to help others find that same strength.”

Mr Edmunds was inspired to create his own business having watched his father run his own guitar shop and wants to follow in his footsteps.

He said: “After he passed away, it became even more important to me to create something meaningful and a way to honour his memory.

“Starting my own business in fitness just felt like the right fit for me.”

Mr Edmunds added: “I built a strong support network in college and I’m in the position I am today because of that.

“Without the advice and encouragement I received, I don’t think I’d have had the confidence to pursue this path.

“They helped me believe in the idea and in myself.”