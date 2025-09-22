Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Albanian asylum seeker who died aboard the Bibby Stockholm was “distraught” to leave his previous accommodation and “point blank” refused to go on the barge, an inquest heard.

Leonard Farruku was found unresponsive in a shower cubicle on board the accommodation vessel at Portland Port, Dorset, on 12 December, 2023.

An inquest in Bournemouth was told that a post-mortem examination found that the 27-year-old died as a result of compression to the neck.

His sisters Marsida Keci and Jola Dushku have questioned how their brother, who they said had struggled with his mental health since the death of their parents, was allowed to be moved to the Bibby Stockholm.

The inquest has heard that Mr Farruku was previously accommodated at the Esplanade Hotel in Paignton, Devon, and began to show aggressive behaviour in July 2023.

Ashley Rangasamy, community builder for Torbay Community Trust, told the hearing that his role was to provide support for the more than 100 asylum-seekers at the Esplanade as well as those at a second hotel.

open image in gallery Leonard Farruku, a 27-year-old Albanian asylum seeker, died aboard the Bibby Stockholm barge in 2023 ( Family Handout/PA )

He said that he had witnessed Mr Farruku being violent in the hotel lobby when he turned over a table and said that he had two modes, saying he was “either fine or very angry”.

He added that he had suggested to Mr Farruku that he could attend voluntary talking groups and he had been offered formal mental health support, but had declined these.

Mr Rangasamy said that a volunteer at the hotel had told him on 31 October that they had become concerned for Mr Farruku after he had been informed he would be transferred to the Bibby Stockholm.

He said they had told him that “his mood had changed and he was very adamant he wasn’t going and was very distraught about the idea”.

Mr Rangasamy said that he met with Mr Farruku and told him he could appeal but he gave no response and added: “He didn’t really say anything, he was angry and sad.”

He told the hearing that on the day Mr Farruku was being transferred, he received a message that he had “point blank” refused to go and Mr Rangasamy said he went to the hotel to see what was happening.

open image in gallery The Labour government scrapped the Bibby Stockholm as a site to house asylum seekers in 2024 ( Matt Keeble/PA )

He said: “When I got there, Farruku was in the car and leaving and the staff were stood on the steps, and I said: ‘I thought he wasn’t going?’”

Mr Rangasamy said that he was told that Abhijith Jayaseelan, hotel supervisor at the Esplanade, had told Mr Farruku that he was not going to the Bibby Stockholm and said he was going to Swindon instead.

He added: “They tricked him.”

Mr Rangasamy said he raised this with Torbay Council.

He added that he kept in contact with other residents who were transferred to the Bibby Stockholm who said they were concerned after Mr Farruku’s behaviour had “significantly changed” and he was having “outbursts”.

open image in gallery His sisters Marsida Keci and Jola Dushku have questioned how their brother Leonard, who they said had struggled with his mental health since the death of their parents, was allowed to be moved to the Bibby Stockholm ( PA Media )

Mr Rangasamy said he tried to find contact details for the management of the Bibby Stockholm to raise these concerns but had been unable to find a phone number or email and had not raised them with other organisations such as Dorset Council or Migrant Help.

He said he asked one of the fellow residents to raise his condition with staff on the barge but he was “just dismissed”.

Mr Rangasamy, who said he was working seven days a week, said he should have pursued the matter further, but added: “I just didn’t know what to do.”

The inquest continues.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988 Lifeline to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.If you are in another country, you can go to Befrienders Worldwide - Global Suicide Prevention to find a helpline near you.