Scots soldiers laid to rest exactly 110 years after they fell in First World War

A group of Scottish soldiers have been laid to rest in France with full military honours, exactly 110 years after they fell in the First World War.

The families of two of the soldiers gathered in France for the special ceremony on Thursday, where the men were buried alongside their comrades.

A total of eight men were laid to rest, the identities of six of whom are unknown.

Coffins were carried by serving soldiers of 4th Batallion, the Royal Regiment of Scotland, to the sound of bagpipes.

The two identified men were Lieutenant James Grant Allan, of 9th Battalion Gordon Highlanders, and Lance Corporal Gordon McPherson, of 7th Battalion, Cameron Highlanders.

Both were killed on September 25, 1915 on the first day of the Battle of Loos.

The remains of the eight soldiers were discovered during construction work for a new hospital on the outskirts of Lens, a city in northern France.

The Ministry of Defence’s war detectives used DNA evidence to trace the lineage of the two soldiers, though it was not possible to identify the other six men.

Lt Allan left Edinburgh University to join the Gordon Highlanders in 1914, when war was declared.

A friend and fellow officer wrote “Jim’s men thought the world of him” and continued: “I have gained from his friendship… He may have left this world but only to go to a freer one… I have been strengthened by the thought of him, or his presence.”

LCpl McPherson was working as a tobacconist when he joined the Cameron Highlanders in November 1914 alongside his two brothers and their father.

A fellow soldier of his machine-gun section described him as “the life and soul of the section”, while “his imitations of Charles Chaplin were enjoyed very much by his comrades”.

The eight men were buried at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC) Loos British cemetery extension.

Nicola Nash, MoD war detective said: “Lt Allan and LCpl McPherson have both been buried today 110 years after they were killed.

“With half a million British servicemen still missing from the First World War, every identity we make is a huge achievement.

“It has been a real privilege to give closure to their families and lay these heroes to rest with honour.”

Nicholas Allan, a great-nephew of Lt Allan, said: “I feel very moved and honoured by the work of the MoD that it is honouring this great-uncle of mine who I barely knew existed.

“I feel a profound sense that something has been completed. It speaks to me of all those whose bodies were never found, I feel we’re completing something for them too.”

Jeremy Prince, CWGC area director, said: “This cemetery, inaugurated just one year ago by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, was established to receive the remains of soldiers recently discovered (and those who may be found in the future) during ongoing work and research in the region.

“The ceremony also coincides with the 110th anniversary of the Battle of Loos – a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made during the First World War.

“We are proud to offer these soldiers a final resting place worthy of their courage and service.

“We will remember them.”