Comic Relief founders Lenny Henry and Richard Curtis named Carnegie honourees

Comic Relief co-founders Sir Lenny Henry and Richard Curtis have been named as Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy recipients.

They received the special Carnegie catalyst prize in recognition of the impact of Comic Relief, which celebrated its 40th birthday this year, and has raised more than £1.6 billion for charity.

The event was inaugurated in 2001 and is held every two years for individuals deemed to have dedicated their private wealth to public good.

Professor Dame Louise Richardson, president of the Carnegie Corporation of New York, said: “Sir Lenny Henry and Richard Curtis are true catalysts for positive change and worthy recipients of our Catalyst award.

“Comic Relief has a vision of a just world that is free from poverty and uses the power of entertainment to encourage us all to play our part.”

The Catalyst prize “celebrates the transformational power of human kindness by honouring a non-profit organisation that has been effective in encouraging people to help one another”.

Comedian and actor Sir Lenny, who was recently in Prime Video series The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, and Love Actually director Curtis founded Comic Relief in 1985.

With roots in the alternative comedy scene, the aim was to put the fun into fundraising, but they did not host the first Red Nose Day until 1988 – with 20 million people taking part and raising nearly £16 million for charity.

Later the event became annual, and has seen memorable moments such as Sir Elton John and singer Robbie Williams making a cameo appearance in a special edition of sketch comedy Little Britain, and former prime minister Sir Tony Blair meeting a Catherine Tate sketch comedy character in Downing Street.

Last year, Sir Lenny had his final time co-hosting the star-studded annual appeal programme, after almost four decades at the helm, and was appointed the charity’s honorary life president.

The Dudley star, known for The Lenny Henry Show, and sitcom Chef, was awarded a knighthood in 2015 for services to drama and charity.

Curtis is known for his work on the hit British romantic comedies Four Weddings And A Funeral, Notting Hill, and Bridget Jones’ Diary, and brought Red Nose Days to the US in 2015.

The writer and director, who splits his time between London and Suffolk, is also a founding member of the 2005 campaign Make Poverty History, and co-founded Project Everyone, who aim to communicate the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Other 2025 Carnegie honourees include US philanthropist Carol Colburn Grigor, who founded Scotland arts charity the Dunard Fund UK – which has supported the Edinburgh International Festival, of which the former pianist became an honorary vice president in 2013.

Grigor’s support for arts and cultural causes includes the US, Australia, Ireland, and the UK and organisations such as the London Philharmonic Orchestra and Edinburgh International Festival.

Also among the recipients is American businessman Joe Neubauer and his wife the Metropolitan Opera vice president Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer, who have funded US research centres and colleges as well as the Holocaust Museum, along with husband wife team Barbara and Amos Hostetter.

The Barr Foundation has granted more than 1.5 billion US dollars to the arts, climate, and education causes since 1997.

Dame Louise said: “From education and climate change to arts and culture, this year’s honourees have demonstrated the transformational role philanthropy can play in tackling the world’s problems.

“They all embody the philanthropic spirit championed by Andrew Carnegie by doing real and permanent good in the world. All are true standard bearers of his legacy.”

Previous honourees include country star Dolly Parton, Scottish businessman Sir Ian Wood, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, the Rockefeller Family and Bill and Melinda Gates.

The ceremony will take place in Edinburgh on May 7.

This is only the third time the ceremony will be held in the UK since its inception in 2001, and will be hosted by the three UK-based Carnegie institutions.