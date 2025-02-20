Sir Lenny Henry receives Freedom of the City of London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Lenny Henry has been given the Freedom of the City of London in recognition of his “significant contribution to the entertainment industry and charitable fundraising” across a career that spans five decades.

Actor, writer and comedian Sir Lenny attended a ceremony at the Guildhall in the capital after being nominated by Lord Mayor Alastair King.

Sir Lenny co-founded the UK charity Comic Relief in 1985, alongside Love Actually screenwriter Richard Curtis, with the charity celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

The 66-year-old said: “How cool to be awarded the Freedom of the City of London, and to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen, Giles Terera, Sir Cameron Mackintosh, and Damian Lewis.

“I am very proud that the freedom recognises my work on Comic Relief, which has raised over £1 billion and had a positive impact on so many people’s lives.”

Sir Lenny, who grew up in Dudley in the West Midlands, got his break in 1975 on the TV talent show, New Faces.

His career as a stand-up comic led to him joining children’s TV show, Tiswas, alongside Chris Tarrant, and its late-night adult sister show, OTT, before he went on to work on BBC1’s Three Of A Kind.

He fronted different incarnations of The Lenny Henry Show, and also starred in the successful sitcom Chef!, receiving critical acclaim for his stage performances, including his West End theatre debut in Othello and The Comedy Of Errors at the National Theatre.

TV acting credits include Netflix’s Missing You, adapted from the Harlan Coben novel of the same name, as well as ITV drama Broadchurch, one series of BBC show The Syndicate and The Lord of the Rings prequel, The Rings of Power, on Prime Video.

He was awarded a knighthood in 2015 for services to drama and charity, and was made a fellow of the Royal Television Society in 2016.

In addition to his film and TV work, he is an accomplished writer, with books including 2019’s Who Am I, Again? and 2022’s Rising to the Surface, as well as a series of children’s books.

Mr King said: “There are few entertainers around today who are as popular and instantly recognisable as Sir Lenny, and it is an absolute pleasure to support his nomination.

“Throughout his career, Sir Lenny has used his many talents to shine a spotlight on important issues like racial inequality and poverty, helping to change countless lives through Comic Relief.

“His freedom is richly deserved.”

The tradition of the freedom of the city is believed to date back to 1237.

Recent recipients include Hamilton star Giles Terera; theatre owner and producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh; and Lady Mary Peters, who won an Olympic gold medal in the athletics pentathlon in 1972.