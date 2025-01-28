Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The son of Leicester City FC’s former chairman has hit out at the manufacturer of a ‘death trap’ helicopter that crashed and killed him.

Five people died when the Leonardo AW169 helicopter crashed outside the King Power Stadium and became engulfed in flames, in what am inquest jury ruled on Tuesday was an accident.

The jury returned its conclusion in the inquests into the deaths of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the helicopter’s pilot Eric Swaffer, his partner and co-pilot Izabela Lechowicz, and passengers Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare at Leicester City Hall.

Jurors heard that as the helicopter was leaving the stadium on 27 October 2018, a fault caused the aircraft to spin “rapidly” out of control before it crashed from a height of 430ft and burst into flames.

open image in gallery Firefighters pay their respects in front of a portrait of Leicester City FC’s Thai chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha ( AFP/Getty )

In a statement read on behalf of the relatives of the late chairman, his son Aiyawatt “Top” Srivaddhanaprabha said: “My father trusted the design of this helicopter. It was Leonardo’s responsibility to make sure the helicopter was safe. It wasn’t safe, it was a death trap.”

Senior coroner Catherine Mason instructed the jury before they began their deliberations that only an accidental conclusion could be reached.

The jury’s conclusion, which was read to the hearing by the foreperson, said: “The helicopter had all airworthiness and maintenance certificates. It was found that the pilot, Eric Swaffer, took all available and appropriate options to try to regain control of the helicopter.”

The inquest had been told by Mark Jarvis, a principal inspector for the AAIB, that the helicopter spun because of a mechanical fault of a bearing in the tail rotor which became “seized” after its lubrication broke down causing a control shaft to rotate and become unscrewed.

open image in gallery A statue of former Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha (Joe Giddens/PA) ( PA Wire )

The helicopter crashed onto its left hand side on a 0.5m concrete step creating a “substantial” fuel leak which ignited the rear of the helicopter within a minute of the impact before flames “rapidly” consumed the helicopter, the jury had heard.

They were told that four of the five people killed in the crash died because of smoke inhalation after the fire started, while Ms Lechowicz “likely died at the point of impact” from traumatic injuries to her head and chest.

Recalling the moment the aircraft caught fire, PC Stephen Quartermain became emotional as he remembered realising “the people were going to die”.

Sergeant Mike Hooper of Leicestershire Police described seeing a “wall of flames” while he tried to smash the aircraft’s windscreen with his baton, but the inquest heard it was a “very strong structure” designed to withstand a 180mph bird-strike.

Pictures of the five killed in the crash were put on a screen in the court while the conclusion was read.

Senior coroner Catherine Mason paid tribute to the people who died in the helicopter crash and said: “Five innocent lives were cruelly lost on 27 October 2018, lives that were cut too short.

open image in gallery Tributes were left after the crash in 2018 (Nigel French/PA) ( PA Archive )

“This huge loss will be borne by the families for the rest of their lives, a loss that is also felt by the community of Leicester.

“It has been a long journey. Just over six years for you, the families, to get the answers you wanted as to how your loved ones came by their deaths.

“I hope you feel through these inquests that you now have a voice.”

Ms Mason also praised the emergency services workers who responded to the crash.

She said: “From what I have heard in evidence and indeed saw with my own eyes in part…is that large numbers of extremely brave men and women selflessly strived to deal with the aftermath of this crash.”

Before the inquest began in January, Mr Srivaddhanaprabha’s family launched a £2.15bn lawsuit against the Italian manufacturer Leonardo SpA. The sum is for loss of earnings and other damages occurred as a result of the billionaire’s death.

More follows on this breaking news story