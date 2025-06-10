Coroner says urgent action needed on helicopter rules after Leicester City crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Urgent action must be taken to address concerns about helicopter rules after a crash which killed five people near Leicester City’s stadium, a coroner said.

The football club’s former owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, referred to as Khun Vichai, was killed with the helicopter’s pilot Eric Swaffer, his partner and co-pilot Izabela Lechowicz, and passengers Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare.

A prevention of future deaths report was sent to the European Union Aviation Safety Authority (EASA) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) after an inquest, warning of concerns about gaps in safety rules which risks more helicopter crashes.

Coroner Professor Catherine Mason expressed concerns that current aviation rules may not adequately prevent crucial parts from wearing out prematurely, which can cause failures leading to crashes.

Part makers may not receive all the detailed flight and system test data from manufacturers, so they cannot fully check if they are safe, the coroner wrote.

Prof Mason said concerns were raised about the lack of clear rules on how long some important helicopter parts should last and how they should be inspected, especially for aircraft already in use.

The coroner wrote of worries that helicopter makers are not currently required by regulations to thoroughly check critical parts after removal from service, which could help catch problems early.

Prof Mason highlighted concerns raised during the inquest about the lack of clear rules for calculating stresses on key helicopter parts and the need for better standards to ensure ongoing safety.

Her report pointed to “failure modes analysis at a system level”.

The coroner wrote: “In my opinion, action should be taken to prevent future deaths, and I believe that each of EASA and the CAA have power to take such action.”

On October 27 2018, after a match between Leicester City and West Ham, the Leonardo AW169 helicopter spun out of control after it took off from the pitch.

The helicopter began to spin when Mr Swaffer tried to do a right-hand turn over the stadium to take Khun Vichai and the other passengers to Stansted Airport, an inquest jury previously heard.

An Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report found that the helicopter began uncontrollably spinning when a bearing in the tail rotor “seized” after its lubrication broke down, jurors were told.

The aircraft landed on its left-hand side on a 0.5m concrete step, causing a fuel leak which ignited and “rapidly” engulfed the helicopter in flames.

The jury of 11 people, who heard evidence over two weeks, concluded that the deaths were accidental.

Four of the five victims, including Khun Vichai, died due to smoke inhalation and it was likely they would have survived their injuries if the fire had not started, it was heard.

The cause of Ms Lechowicz’s death was given as “significant” head and chest injuries, and she would have died “extremely quickly” after the helicopter crashed into the ground.