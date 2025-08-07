Jury to hear inquest into death of two-year-old who fell into River Soar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A jury will hear evidence in the inquest into the death of a two-year-old boy who fell into the River Soar in Leicester, a hearing has been told.

Xielo Maruziva, who was with family members, fell into the water on February 18 last year in the Aylestone Meadows nature reserve, close to Marsden Lane.

His body was found nearly four months later in the area after work was carried out.

A pre-inquest review, which was held at Leicester Coroner’s Court, sitting at the City Hall, on Thursday heard the inquest will look at the events leading up to Xielo entering the river and the investigations afterwards.

Speaking on her decision to call a jury, senior coroner Professor Catherine Mason told the courtroom filled with Xielo’s parents and other relatives: “The very fact we have got this matter of discussion taking place, I’m not so sure I can be persuaded to sit without a jury. It remains that we do – that we hear this inquest with a jury.”

Prof Mason said the inquest is expected to last five days and will begin on a date yet to be decided.

The hearing was told that Leicester City Council, which manages the nature reserve, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and Xielo’s family will be interested persons in the inquest.

The coroner said evidence will be heard from a pathologist, an officer involved in the police investigation, an inspector in the HSE investigation and some members of Xielo’s family, including his father, who the court heard came to the scene when he found out what happened.

Xielo’s parents described their son as a “cheeky, funny” boy who was “a bundle of joy” in a statement released through police after he fell into the water.

A major search operation was launched, including underwater search experts from a private company, to find the boy.