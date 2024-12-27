Girl, 7, left with life-changing injuries after quad bike crash on Boxing Day
A man and a woman, both aged in their thirties, have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after the crash in Kippax
A child has been left with life-changing injuries after the quad bike she was riding on crashed into a telegraph pole outside a high street pub on Boxing Day.
The bike, a green Honda TRX420, had been travelling away from Leeds Road in the quiet rural town of Kippax, near Leeds, on Thursday at around 10.30pm.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the crash.
A man and a woman, both aged in their thirties, have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and are being questioned in custody.
The seven-year-old girl was a passenger on the green all-terrain quad when it struck the pole outside the Old Tree Inn pub on the town’s High Street.
Pictures from the scene show where the wrecked quad bike had smashed into the pole.
West Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and CCTV or dashcam footage of the Honda being ridden around Kippax from 10pm on Boxing Day - which is 30 minutes before ambulance crews were called out.
The girl is being treated in hospital for injuries which police say are “serious and life-changing, but are not considered life-threatening”.
The quad bike was recovered and the road reopened at 1.30pm.
Investigation scenes remain in place on High Street and nearby Church Lane, and police have asked anyone with information or CCTV footage to contact them online or via 101, quoting reference 13240701189.
