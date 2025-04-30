Partner of crossbow victim says Leeds attack shows urgent need for restrictions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman whose partner was killed in a crossbow attack says the injuries inflicted on two women in the recent incident in Leeds is further proof that action is needed on the sale of these weapons.

Laura Sugden was commenting after counter-terror police announced that 38-year-old Owen Lawrence – the man suspected of carrying out a crossbow attack in the Headingley area of Leeds – had died.

Mr Lawrence, from Headingley, was taken to hospital on Saturday with a self-inflicted wound after two women were injured in Otley Road.

Ms Sugden was seriously injured in 2018 by a crossbow-wielding neighbour – coincidentally called Lawrence – who killed her partner Shane Gilmer.

Since that attack in the village of Southburn, East Yorkshire, Ms Sugden has campaigned to halt the unregulated ownership of crossbows.

She said she welcomed Government proposals outlined earlier this week designed to tighten the law around crossbow sales, but said on Wednesday that they need to go further.

Ms Sugden said: “This recent attack in Headingley shows yet again how dangerous and accessible these weapons are.

“We’ve been campaigning for crossbows to be treated with the same seriousness as firearms, including licensing and police checks.

“Crossbows are devastating weapons – in some cases more dangerous than guns – and it’s far too easy to get hold of one today.”

She said: “While a total ban may not be feasible, we must have legislation in place that offers real protection and accountability.

“The latest proposals are a start, but we need real, meaningful action that stops tragedies like Shane’s from ever happening again.”

Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson said on Monday that amendments tabled to the Crime and Policing Bill aim to strengthen age verification controls on both the online sale and delivery of the weapon.

Dame Diana also expressed concerns about how people can go online and “in a few clicks” buy a crossbow, as she signalled the Government intends to bring forward further measures.

Her remarks came during an urgent question about the incident in Leeds at the weekend in which two women, aged 19 and 31, were injured and a crossbow and firearm were recovered.

Ms Sugden’s solicitor Gemma Vine, from Ison Harrison, said her client is encouraged by Dame Diana’s comments but asked the Government to publish its response to the consultation on this issue which closed more than a year ago.

Ms Vine said: “New, restrictive laws would mark a turning point after years of dedicated campaigning and offer some measure of closure for victims like Laura.

“More importantly, they would prevent further avoidable deaths and bring these dangerous weapons under proper control.

“With more lives now lost, we urge the Home Office to urgently publish its response and provide a clear plan and timetable for reform.”

Police believe Owen Lawrence was acting alone and say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the Leeds attack.

His Facebook accounts are being examined as the investigation into what happened continues.

Posts on two accounts that appear to be linked to Lawrence include images of a gun and makeshift wooden knives, as well as a rambling entry setting out an apparent plan to kill people taking part in the Otley Road Run pub crawl.

Mr Gilmer, 30, died after his next-door neighbour, Anthony Lawrence, broke into his house in January 2018, and shot both him and Ms Sugden.

Lawrence was later found dead in a camper van in North Yorkshire.

Ms Sugden told a 2021 inquest that she went upstairs and found Lawrence in her daughter’s bedroom, holding a crossbow.

She said Lawrence brought the already injured Mr Gilmer into the room and then shot her.

Ms Sugden, who was pregnant at the time, managed to pull the arrow out of her head but Lawrence took it from her and pushed it into her neck.

She told the jury that she pleaded with Lawrence and manged to escape as Mr Gilmer told her to get help, saying: “Keep you and baby safe.”