Father’s ‘honour’ to serve with son on peacekeeping mission

An Irish Defences Forces veteran of 35 years service has described as an “honour” to serve alongside his son on peacekeeping duties in south Lebanon.

Battalion Sergeant Major Paddy Enfield from Co Donegal has completed tours in Lebanon over the last three decades and described witnessing serious changes across his visits.

However, this time, after a life of watching his dad pack up for stints overseas, Private Adam Enfield, said he was enjoying having been able to join him.

They are part of the 125th Infantry Battalion which deployed last November as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil).

The force includes nine Maltese soldiers and 330 Irish, working alongside 218 Polish troops and 15 Hungarian based at Camp Shamrock close to the town of At Tiri, around eight km from the Blue Line.

Speaking to media at Camp Shamrock, Sergeant Major Enfield said he felt it was an honour that his son had chosen the same career and was with him on his first overseas deployment.

He has served 35 years with the Irish Defence Forces and completed 11 tours in Lebanon as well as tours in Kosovo and Chad.

“I first came over here (Lebanon) in 1992, it was a different time and space. Lebanon over the last 30 years has changed dramatically and scenery, serious changes again over the last year or so,” he said.

“Living up to the challenges, doing the best you can for your unit and your country, and you feel like you are helping people.”

He said described serving in Lebanon with his son this time as “brilliant”, adding he is treated no different to the others.

“There are 380 soldiers here, they’re always someone’s daughter or son so there can be no difference,” he added.

Pte Enfield said seeing his dad serve was definitely part of the draw to a military career for him.

“I have found it so far great, it’s a different experience, and certainly takes you out of your comfort zone and puts into perspective the different things going on in the world,” he said.

Meanwhile platoon commander Captain Tadhg Moore described some of the ways in which the soldiers kept up morale while having to spend time in bunkers.

He previously served for eight weeks previously from November to January, and described a “very intense time”, and having to spend a lot of time in bunkers.

“It was definitely a very kinetic and volatile environment we found ourselves in,” he said.

“But we had trained diligently and were well prepared for what we found, at the end of the day we’re soldiers and we have a long and proud tradition of peace keeping.”

He described having to be in bunkers on the outposts as particularly challenging for morale.

“We play chess or we get together and talk, we find different ways to keep morale high and the camaraderie high.

“It definitely was a challenge but it was something we overcame.”