Delay in trial over peacekeeper’s death in Lebanon ‘not acceptable’ – Harris

Delays in progressing the trial of those indicted for the killing of Private Sean Rooney are “simply not acceptable” to the Irish Government, Tanaiste Simon Harris has said.

Mr Harris said he would be conveying that message “in the strongest possible terms” during political meetings in Lebanon.

Private Rooney, 24, from Co Donegal, was killed while on deployment with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) on December 14 2022.

Mr Harris will also visit Irish peacekeepers currently deployed in the country during his trip this week.

The Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs is to stress the need to deliver “accountability and justice” for the Rooney family.

The trial of those indicted for the killing of Private Rooney was pushed back again in February.

The next hearing is scheduled to take place in Beirut in September.

There are currently 339 Defence Forces personnel serving with the 125th Infantry Battalion based at Camp Shamrock in southern Lebanon.

Mr Harris is set to thank the Defence Forces personnel for their commitment to maintaining peace in the region.

He is also expected to announce increased funding for local community projects.

Speaking to reporters before travelling to Lebanon, the Tanaiste said: “I am very much looking forward today to going to Lebanon to meet directly with Irish peacekeepers – 339 members of Oglaigh na hEireann who are serving with distinction in a very troubled and difficult part of the world.

“I am very proud of Ireland’s record in peacekeeping over many decades in Lebanon and it is important for me to have an opportunity to thank our troops directly, to hear from them directly and also to have a number of political meetings while there.

“I am looking forward to meeting the defence minister and the foreign affairs minister tomorrow where I will have an opportunity to raise the case of Private Sean Rooney.

“It is simply not acceptable to the Irish Government that it has taken so long to make progress in relation to the trial of those accused of the murder of Private Rooney and I look forward to conveying that in the strongest possible terms.”