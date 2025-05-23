Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An experienced primary school teacher discovered drunk and with two large kitchen knives at a house has been struck off from teaching .

Lauren Jenkins, aged 39, was a teacher at Merlin Top Primary Academy in Keighley, West Yorkshire, when police were called to a disturbance at an address in August 2022, a professional conduct panel heard.

On being searched by officers, two large kitchen knives were found in her bag.

A month later, Ms Jenkins pleaded guilty to being in possession of a bladed article in a public place at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court. She received a 12 weeks prison sentence, suspended for 12 weeks.

The court also heard she had been given a community sentence for a drink driving offence in March the same year.

At a Teaching Regulation Agency conduct panel hearing last month, the panel was told that Ms Jenkins resigned from the school in October 2022, after it carried out its own internal investigation. She was then referred to the TRA.

The TRA panel was shown memorandums of her convictions, and heard from a witness at the school who said had told him she had been caught drink driving, and could no longer drive as a result.

The witness said Ms Jenkins was then absent from school from that point.

However, on the knife offence, the panel heard that the witness first found out about the incident through a newspaper report. The panel said it was satisfied Ms Jenkins was still capable of disclosing the conviction to the school.

In its findings, the panel said Ms Jenkins’ convictions could damage the reputation of the profession.

It said: “The panel considered that Ms Jenkins behaviour in committing the offences could affect public confidence in the teaching profession, given the influence that teachers may have on pupils, parents and others in the community.

“The panel noted that Ms Jenkins behaviour in relation to the knife offence ultimately led to a sentence of imprisonment, albeit that it was suspended, which was indicative of the seriousness of the offence committed.”

In mitigation for Ms Jenkins, who was not at the hearing, the witness said she was a “fantastic teacher” who had been assigned to later year groups at the school.

In its recommendation to the Secretary of State, the panel found that the conduct of Ms Jenkins fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession.

It added: “The findings of misconduct are particularly serious as they include a finding which involved offences which placed the public at a risk of harm, and conduct found to be dishonest and that lacked integrity.”

On behalf of the Secretary of State, decision maker Sarah Buxcey prohibited Ms Jenkins from teaching indefinitely at any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.

In five years, Ms Jenkins can apply for the order to be set aside.