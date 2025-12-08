Former teacher praises Lando Norris after ex-student becomes F1 world champion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former teacher of new Formula One world champion Lando Norris has spoken of his joy of seeing an ex-student reach the pinnacle of his career.

Norris sealed his maiden F1 title after finishing third for McLaren in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to become the 11th Briton to win the motor racing crown.

The 26-year-old, who was born in Bristol and raised in Glastonbury by an English father and Belgian mother, began karting aged seven.

He attended the independent Millfield School in Street, Somerset, for nine years alongside his elder brother, Oliver.

Norris joined the prep school in year two and moved to the senior school aged 13, before leaving in year 10 to concentrate on his racing career.

John Bishop, who was his housemaster in Great House during his time at the senior school, spoke of his pride at the achievement.

“I’m just really proud for him for his achievement. It’s quite an incredible journey and it happens to very few people,” Mr Bishop said.

“He had the talent that was kind of identified early on and nurtured throughout and even just to see how McLaren have handled him over the last few years as well.”

Mr Bishop said his memories of Norris were of a popular student with a steely focus on his motorsport career.

“I still remember him as that little boy that was in the house. I’ve not had the good fortune to meet him since, I hope I do one day,” he said.

“But I would certainly remind him of what he was like when he was younger and just be a bit in awe of him and what he’s achieved.

“I’d wonder what was next for him and what his ambitions were going forward because I think he would be very keen to maintain himself at the very top of his game for some years to come.

“I’d probably like to know what motivates him. I’d like to hear about his memories of school and what he thought of his experiences at school.”

Norris received congratulations from across the globe after his win, including from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

In a post on X, Sir Keir said: “Congratulations @LandoNorris, Britain’s new @F1 champion! An unbelievable season and so well deserved.”

Mr Bishop said he knew Norris was headed for the very top in motorsport when he won the Karting World Championships aged 14 and when he made his F1 debut aged 19 he became the youngest British driver in history.

Describing his time at the school, he said: “He was a really, really nice young boy, very sociable and extremely polite.

“He had a good sense of humour, and he just enjoyed really being one of the boys.

“It was good for him just to be part of the school environment as he had a lot of pressure on his young shoulders at that time in terms of trying to manage school work alongside the racing schedule that he had.

“He became go-karting world champion in the first year that he joined us and then moved on to the Formula Four and Formula Three.

“That meant a lot of weekends away and a lot of work to catch up. Part of it was trying to help him manage that sort of thing.

“He was involved in the karting and when he was coming into school you knew he was he was talented.

“He was doing spectacularly well in all these races and winning the world championships for the karting was a really big one.”

The teacher said Norris even as a teenager had the ability to focus on both his schoolwork and his racing career.

“If he came back from a bad race weekend you would kind of know because he was focusing on it, thinking about it and analysing it,” he said.

“I think that was probably one of the strengths that he had as an individual which has probably helped him reach this pinnacle of his career is that ability to analyse and self-reflect and to look for ways of improving.

“He was always looking out for the small details. He was constantly learning from his experiences.

“He was able to manage his school schedule and his racing schedule, and he had very little down time.

“That takes an amount of maturity in the way you can approach those things. He seemed to have his feet really firmly on the ground.”