Search for man who escaped from prison van enters third day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A search for a man who escaped from a prison van on a motorway has entered its third day.

Jamie Cooper, 33, fled from the GEOAmey vehicle travelling to Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Lancashire Police said.

The force said they received a report of the escape, believed to have taken place on the M55 near junction two for Catforth, near Preston, at about 8.54am.

In a video obtained by the BBC, a man thought to be Cooper can be seen running across a field next to a road and looking over his shoulder.

A spokesperson for GEOAmey said: “Whilst in transit to Lancaster Magistrates’ Court the vehicle had to pull over on the M55 in the Catforth area to deal with an on-board medical emergency.

“The detained person involved in this emergency then overpowered and evaded the escort officers and escaped from the vehicle.”

Cooper is described as 5ft 7ins, of medium build with short, cropped hair, and is thought to have been wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and black trainers.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday, Lancashire Police said: “We know that this may be concerning to hear about, but we want to reassure you that incidents like these are extremely rare in Lancashire and it is something we are taking incredibly seriously.

“Searches and an investigation are ongoing, and you will see an increase in our officers in the area as they continue their inquiries.”

Cooper’s most recent confirmed sighting was in the early hours of Thursday morning in Blackpool.

There were also reports he had been spotted in Preston and Bolton on Wednesday afternoon.

“We have a dedicated team of both uniformed officers and detectives searching for Cooper and running an investigation,” Lancashire Police said in a Facebook post.

“You may see them out and about as they continue to conduct these enquiries and if you have any concerns or information, please do approach them.”

Cooper has links to Blackpool and Bolton, police said.

Anyone who sees Cooper should not approach him but is asked to call 999 immediately.

Other information can be shared by calling 101 quoting log 0237 of March 19.

GEOAmey said they will be conducting a “full investigation” regarding the incident.