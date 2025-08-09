Three men arrested after motorcyclist and pedestrian die in crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three men have been arrested after a motorcyclist and a pedestrian died after crashing on a busy A road.

Lancashire Police said it received a report that a BMW motorbike had collided with two pedestrians on the A6 Preston Road in Clayton-Le-Woods shortly after 10.30pm on Thursday.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s from Macclesfield, Cheshire, and one of the pedestrians, a man in his 60s from Clayton-Le-Woods, both died at the scene.

The second pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital.

She remains in a serious but stable condition, the force said.

A 53-year-old man from Whittle-le-Woods, Lancashire and a 57-year-old man from Middlewich and a 46-year-old man from Congleton, both in Cheshire – who were all in the area at the time of the collision – were arrested on Friday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

All three men have since been released under investigation pending further inquiries, the force said.

Detective Sergeant Joe Ghigi said: “This collision has very sadly resulted in the death of two men, and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances that led to the collision.

“Our thoughts are with the woman receiving treatment, and the loved ones of both men who died.

“They are being supported by specially trained officers at this incredibly distressing time.

“Although we have now made three arrests, our inquiries are very much ongoing.

“If you witnessed anything or have any footage which would assist our investigation, I would urge you to make contact with the police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact the force on 101 or email SCIU@lancashire.police.uk, quoting log 1510 of 7th August 2025.