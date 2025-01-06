Lamborghini crash kills man as woman rushed to hospital in serious condition
Police are appealing for information from witnesses
A man has died in a horror car crash in Derby while a woman in her 20s fights for her life in hospital, with police appealing for information.
Officers were called to the collision on the A38 near Mickleover Golf Club at around 2.45am on Monday, 6 January.
The driver of a green Lamborghini Urus, who was aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, while his female passenger was rushed to hospital.
In a statement, Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Officers investigating a fatal collision are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
“The collision, involving a green Lamborghini Urus, occurred on the A38 near to Mickleover Golf Club at around 2.45am on Monday 6 January.
“The driver of the Lamborghini, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are aware and our thoughts are with them.
“The passenger, a woman in her 20s, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains.
“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, as well as anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage.”
