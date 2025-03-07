Researchers think they’ve unearthed the only portrait of England’s ‘nine-day queen’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A portrait, believed to be on of the only paintings of Lady Jane Grey from her lifetime, will be displayed alongside six new historic paintings from Friday.

New research from English Heritage and the Courtauld Institute of Art has provided “compelling evidence in favour of confirming” that a mysterious portrait depicts the “nine-day queen”.

Researchers used tree-ring dating to determine that the painted panel, comprised of two Baltic oak boards from two different trees, suggests a likely usage date for between 1539 and 1571.

The back of the panel displays a merchant or cargo mark identical to that used on a royal portrait of King Edward VI.

Infra-red reflectography, which shows what lies beneath the surface of the painting, showed that the sitter’s costume had been significantly changed after the initial portrait was complete.

Changes were found around the sleeves, and researchers suggested a white scarf on her shoulders was added in later.

open image in gallery Changes were made to the painting later on, according to research ( Christopher Ison/English Heritage )

Bands encircling the sitter’s right arm under the scarf, believed to be part of a wider decorative sleeve, or the top of a previous scarf worn draped over the lower arms, is similar to outfits worn by Lady Jane Grey in other depictions.

Lady Jane Grey was an English noblewoman who was proclaimed Queen of England and Ireland for had the shortest reign in British history.

The great-granddaughter of Henry VII, she was a committed protestant who supported the reformed Church of England, continuing the foundations laid by her cousin, Edward VI.

She was deposed after nine days by Mary I, who would attempt to restore England to Catholicism.

It’s believed the changes made to the portrait in later years were made to depict the sitter as a protestant martyr.

Researchers marked a major change to the portrait’s eyes. Currently positioned to the sitter’s left, the eyes were previously looking to the sitter’s right, past the viewer.

The eyes, mouth and ears had been deliberately scratched out - potentially for religious or political reasons - and an image of Lady Jane Grey in the National Portrait Gallery bears the same marks.

open image in gallery The evidence includes dendrochronology (tree-ring dating), X-ray fluorescence and infrared reflectography ( Christopher Ison/English Heritage )

The portrait, on loan from a private collection, is on display at Wrest Park in Bedfordshire alongside six other new historic paintings from today.

It was obtained by Anthony Grey, 11th Earl of Kent, in 1701 as part of the Estate’s historic collection, as a depiction of Lady Jane Grey.

Peter Moore, English Heritage’s Curator at Wrest Park, said: “It remained the defining image of the ‘Nine Days Queen’ for over 300 years, until its attribution was thrown into doubt and its identity rejected.

“On loan from a private collection, it is thrilling to have this painting back at Wrest and the new research provides tantalising evidence which brings us much closer to the assertion that this could be Lady Jane Grey.”

For years the ‘nine-day queen” has fascinated many, as all known portraits of her had been created after she died aged 17 years old.

open image in gallery English Heritage described the evidence as "compelling" ( Christopher Ison/English Heritage )

The most famous depiction of the monarch hangs in the National Gallery from Paul Delaroche. The Execution of Lady Jane Grey depicts the teenager blindfolded and helpless in front of the execution block.

This new research would confirm that, if this portrait is Lady Jane Grey, it would be the only known depiction to have been painted during her lifetime.

Rachel Turnbull, English Heritage’s Senior Collections Conservator, said “Working alongside the Courtauld Institute of Art, and Dendrochronologist Ian Tyers, English Heritage has undertaken remarkable research in an effort to determine the identity of this portrait.

She added that while it didn’t confirm with certainty that the sitter was Lady Jane Grey, it was certainly a “compelling argument.”

“From the newly discovered evidence of a once perhaps more elaborate costume and the dating of the wooden panel from within her lifetime, to the deliberate scratching of her eyes, it is possible that we are looking at the shadows of a once more royal portrait of Lady Jane Grey, toned down into subdued, Protestant martyrdom after her death. Regardless of her identity, the results of our research have been fascinating.”