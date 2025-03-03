Labour’s ‘right to switch off’ faces axe this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers are expected to axe plans to give people a right to “switch off” outside work hours, reports have suggested.

The policy - which was a central part of Sir Keir Starmer’s manifesto promise of a “New Deal for Working People” aimed at strengthening employment rights - would allow workers to ignore work-related emails and calls outside office hours, including the right to refuse to take on extra work at the weekends.

Labour had previously said the policy, inspired by models in Ireland and Belgium, would ensure that “working from home does not become homes turning into 24/7 offices”.

While it did not appear in the Employment Bill which is currently making its way through Parliament, there were promises from ministers it would emerge in future.

However, that has now changed, and ministers are expected to say in the coming week that the policy has been dropped, when they table a series of amendments to the Bill, according to the Sunday Times newspaper.

A Government source told the newspaper the “right to switch off is dead”.

Ministers are said to be making the change in a bid to boost business confidence, after the Budget placed extra costs on employers in the form of the national insurance contributions hike.

The Government source added: “Growth that puts money in people’s pockets is the number one priority of this Government’s plan for change.

“That means making Britain the best country in the world to do business and a key part of that is removing unnecessary barriers.”

The plan had received renewed backing from Starmer in August, with the prime minister’s deputy spokesperson saying: “This is about ensuring people have some time to rest.”

“Good employers understand that for workers to stay motivated and productive they do need to be able to switch off, and a culture presenteeism can be damaging to productivity.”