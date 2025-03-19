Kemi Badenoch to pledge better services with Tory local elections launch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch will pledge “lower taxes and better services” when she launches the Conservatives’ local election campaign on Thursday.

The party leader has said that the Tories will “be your voice in your local community”, as they prepare to go up against Labour, the Liberal Democrats and Reform UK in the elections later in the spring.

Voters across a number of county councils and unitary authorities in England will go to the polls on May 1, the first major electoral test since last July’s election.

At a launch in the south east of England on Thursday, Mrs Badenoch will announce “lower taxes, better services” as the party’s slogan for the campaign.

Ahead of the launch, Mrs Badenoch said: “The Conservatives are the only party that stands up for families, for rural communities and for local businesses. Labour pander to the unions, the Lib Dems waste your taxes, and Reform have no experience running anything.

“The Conservatives will be your voice in your local community, delivering value for money, lower taxes and better services – so vote Conservative on May 1.”

Elections in nine areas have been delayed for a year amid the reorganisation of local government in England.

In February it was announced that East Sussex, West Sussex, Essex, Thurrock, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Norfolk, Suffolk and Surrey have been postponed until 2026.

The move came after a white paper published in December abolished two-tier council areas.

Conservative co-chairman Nigel Huddleston has urged people to vote Conservative for “an efficient council”.

He said: “If you don’t vote Conservative in May, you risk Labour who will break their promises, the Liberal Democrats who will harm your public services, Reform who have no experience of running your local services or the Greens who will run your local services to the ground.

“A vote for the Conservatives is a vote for a strong voice locally and nationally with a proven track record of delivery of lower taxes and better services.”