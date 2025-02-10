What the papers say – February 10
Here are the biggest stories leading Monday’s front pages.
A mixture of political stories feature on the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.
A former UK diplomat has claimed Britain’s system for controlling arms exports is “subject to manipulation and “complicit with war crimes”, The Guardian reports.
The Daily Mail and Metro both lead on a controversial WhatsApp group between Government ministers where offensive messages were exchanged.
The Daily Star labels Sir Keir Starmer a “hypocrite” for spending £700,000 on foreign travel after mocking Rishi Sunak’s use of a helicopter.
The i paper says the Government will introduce plans to reduce legal immigration ahead of local elections in May.
And the Independent says the Prime Minister has been accused of trying to “mimic” Nigel Farage’s Reform Party after it published videos showing raids on migrants accused of being in the UK illegally.
An Albanian criminal has been allowed to stay in Britain partly because of his son’s food aversions, according to the Daily Telegraph.
The Times writes businesses have cut jobs or slowed recruitment last month at levels not seen in more than 10 years.
A farmer whose family faces losing their 142-year-old property has joined protests against Rachel Reeves’ inheritance tax, the Daily Express reports.
The Financial Times says the US and China are staring down the prospect of a trade war as Beijing launches retaliatory tariffs.
The Sun leads on allegations against TV chef Gino D’Acampo.
Lastly, the Daily Mirror splashes on its campaign to help save the great British pub.