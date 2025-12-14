Mahmood urges Labour figures to ‘focus on day job’ amid Burnham speculation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour figures should “focus on the day job” of delivering for the public and Sir Keir Starmer is “not going”, Shabana Mahmood has said amid fresh speculation about Andy Burnham’s ambitions.

The Home Secretary said everyone within the party had their “role to play” in backing the Government after reports the Greater Manchester Mayor is seeking a Westminster comeback, which his allies have not denied.

Rumours of a potential leadership challenge have intensified in recent weeks, with a Labour briefing war over suggestions of a coup last month focusing attention on the Prime Minister’s position.

Speaking to broadcasters on Sunday, Ms Mahmood suggested that “every single person” had thought about the top job, but added: “That is not the same as plotting to overthrow a prime minister for God’s sake.”

Asked whether she would consider a leadership bid if Sir Keir stepped down, Ms Mahmood told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show: “Keir Starmer is not going.”

The Home Secretary, who has previously indicated she harbours ambitions for No 10, said: “The Prime Minister is getting on with doing his job.

“I am a member of his Government. I have a big job of my own to do, and that is the only thing I’m focused on.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting was forced to deny plotting to unseat the Prime Minister last month after briefings against him in an apparent ploy to warn off potential leadership contenders.

Meanwhile, former Labour minister Mr Burnham, who has repeatedly refused to rule out a tilt at the top job in recent months, is said to have identified a potential parliamentary seat from which to challenge Sir Keir.

The Mail On Sunday reported that Commons allies of the mayor had said they had found him a seat which was “likely to come free” in the coming months.

Strategists working for Mr Burnham had drawn up a shortlist of potential target seats in the North West, including the Gorton and Denton seat held by former Labour MP Andrew Gwynne, the paper reported.

Mr Gwynne, who lost the whip earlier this year after the emergence of offensive messages in a WhatsApp group, told the PA news agency on Sunday that he was “not intending to vacate the seat any time soon”.

The mayor’s team declined to comment, although in an apparent reference to the speculation he later posted on social media: “Quite a lot of rubbish in the papers today.

“Reminds me why I left Westminster in the first place!”

Speaking on Sunday, Ms Mahmood urged Labour MPs to help make sure “we don’t waste a single second of the time that we have in government”.

“I think that all of us in Government and in the Labour Party have a responsibility to focus on the day job and to get on with delivering for the British people,” she said.

“So actually, this is on the whole of the government and all of the Parliamentary Labour Party and the whole Labour movement to make sure we don’t waste a single second of the time that we have in government.”

Asked about Mr Burnham, she told Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme: “Labour governments don’t come along very often, and every minute that we have in government is precious. We have a big agenda. We have to crack on with delivering.

“It’s a privilege to be in government. I’m focused on the big job that I have as Home Secretary, and my advice to all colleagues everywhere would be that it’s a precious privilege, and we mustn’t waste a single minute of it.”

She said: “Wherever you sit in the Labour family, we all have a role to play in supporting the Labour Government deliver for the people of this country.”