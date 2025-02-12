Changes blocking refugees from gaining citizenship ‘counterproductive’, MP warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Labour MP has called changes to immigration rules which would bar anyone entering the UK illegally from ever getting British citizenship “counterproductive” while a refugee charity branded it a “dark moment” in the country’s history.

The Home Office’s good character guidance, updated on Monday, now says that an applicant having entered the UK illegally will “normally” result in a refused citizenship – no matter how long they have lived in the UK.

It also makes particular reference to those who arrived having made a dangerous journey, adding: “A person who applies for citizenship from 10 February 2025 who has previously arrived without a required valid entry clearance or electronic travel authorisation, having made a dangerous journey will normally be refused citizenship.

I think this change is counterproductive to the message that we want to send about being proud of our country and the role that it has played in supporting those fleeing persecution Stella Creasy MP

“A dangerous journey includes, but is not limited to, travelling by small boat or concealed in a vehicle or other conveyance.”

It comes as Labour’s new Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, which scraps the Conservatives’ Rwanda plan, passed its first hurdle in the Commons on Monday.

It will also introduce new criminal offences and hand counter terror-style powers to police and enforcement agencies to crack down on people smuggling gangs bringing migrants across the English Channel.

Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Wednesday: “I want to make it clear that I voted for the legislation on Monday, because I think it is important that we repeal the Rwanda legislation, the madness and the money that we spent on that scheme, and that we do actually support a border force.

“This change (to the Home Office guidance) was not part of that process.

“I think this change is counterproductive to the message that we want to send about being proud of our country and the role that it has played in supporting those fleeing persecution.”

Make no mistake, this is a dark moment in British history. If the Government really follows through with blocking refugees from getting citizenship, the UK will be taking a huge step backwards Kolbassia Haoussou, Freedom From Torture

Kolbassia Haoussou, from refugee charity Freedom From Torture also urged for the Government to reconsider what he said was a “deeply damaging” decision on the moral and cultural fabric of the country.

“Make no mistake, this is a dark moment in British history. If the Government really follows through with blocking refugees from getting citizenship, the UK will be taking a huge step backwards.

“Everyone deserves the chance to settle and fully integrate into society. I’m a survivor of torture, a British citizen, and I’ve even received an MBE from the late Queen.

“I know many people who also want to contribute to Britain, but blocking their ability to become citizens prevents refugees from fully integrating and flourishing in their new communities.”

Citizenship applications are decided on a case-by-case basis and policies are kept under review.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “There are already rules that can prevent those arriving illegally from gaining citizenship.

“This guidance further strengthens measures to make it clear that anyone who enters the UK illegally, including small boat arrivals, faces having a British citizenship application refused.”