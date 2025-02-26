MP calls for harsher penalties to clamp down on illegal ‘ghost’ licence plates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drivers caught using illegal “ghost” licence plates which are effectively invisible to speed cameras would face tougher penalties under a proposed change to the law.

The plates, made of reflective material unreadable for police cameras, are being used by some drivers to get away with running red lights, drink driving and ignoring speed limits, a Labour MP claimed.

Sarah Coombes said tougher laws are needed to clamp down on “dodgy plates”.

The ghost or stealth plates can be bought online for as little as £30.

Number plates can also be cloned or made unreadable relatively easily without detection by the authorities.

If drivers are caught using a non-compliant number plate, the fine currently stands at £100, while the minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three driving licence penalty points.

Calling for tougher punishments, the West Bromwich MP said: “There are a select minority of people who think they are above the law.

“They think that by using a ghost plate they can get away with running red lights, drunk driving, ignoring speed limits and much, much worse.

“It can’t be right that these drivers are not being caught by police for creating so much danger on our roads. The punishments need to be tougher.

“Pedestrians and drivers alike deserve to be able to feel safe on the roads.

“The behaviour of a few reckless drivers is putting us all at risk.

“Clamping down on dodgy plates by toughening up the law is the first step we need to take towards ending this road safety crisis for once and for all.”

Ms Coombes is set to put forward her plan to change the law in the Commons on Wednesday using a 10-minute rule motion.

Her proposal stands little chance of becoming law unless it is taken on by the Government as part of its new road safety strategy.

Tony Porter, the UK’s former surveillance camera commissioner, said ghost plates offer a “temptation” to drivers who want to “speed, drive without due care or without insurance to evade prosecution”.

“Innocent members of the public are being put at risk,” he added.

The scale of number plate misuse is still being understood but it is estimated that around one in 15 plates could be modified in some way.

A Government spokesperson said: “This Government takes road safety seriously.

“We are committed to reducing the numbers of those killed and injured on our roads.

“Since the general election, the Labour Government has begun work on a new road safety strategy, the first in over a decade. Ministers will share more details of the strategy in due course.”