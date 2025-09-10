Majority of illegal migrants are not rapists or sexual offenders, says minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The majority of migrants entering the UK illegally are not rapists or sex offenders, a Government minister has said.

Mike Tapp insisted the Home Office had made a “fantastic start” to curbing illegal migration but stopped short of labelling all arrivals as potential criminals, as he responded to claims from Reform UK’s head of policy Zia Yusuf.

Several incidents of asylum seekers being charged by police with sexual offences have occurred in recent months, including one staying at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, that sparked nationwide protests outside hotels.

Ethiopian national Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, who arrived in the UK on a small boat days before the incidents, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman and a 14-year-old girl at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Last month, two other men who are reportedly Afghan asylum seekers, also denied charges relating to the alleged abduction and rape of a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

Speaking on Sky News’ show, The Immigration Debate, on Wednesday, Mr Yusuf said: “How many British people need to be raped or murdered by people who came to the country illegally?

“What is the acceptable number? Because in our view, the acceptable number is zero.

“Every single one of those tragedies is directly downstream from appalling government policy, from people like the Tories and current Government, who are unwilling and unable to defend and secure our borders.”

Mr Tapp, who became migration minister following Labour’s reshuffle last week, replied: “One rape, one sexual assault is too many, but the majority of those that come over are not rapists and sexual assaulters.

“It’s important that we secure the borders and stop this illegal migration. That is our top priority.”

French authorities said on Wednesday that three migrants had died while three more were believed to be missing after trying to cross the English Channel in an overloaded boat.

Latest Home Office figures show 674 migrants made the journey in nine boats arriving in the UK on Tuesday, bringing the provisional total for the year so far to 30,838.

Asked by host Trevor Phillips why the number of small boat crossing had gone up under the Labour Government, Mr Tapp said: “We’ve inherited open borders, which means it’s not a quick fix.

“When you’ve inherited a system that had 150,000 crossing in just three or four years, it’s unacceptable.”

Asked by an audience member why the Royal Navy is not being deployed to deal with the small boats crossings and help send the migrants back to northern France, Mr Tapp said the issue was “complex” and that the UK would need permission to be in French territory.

“What we’re doing at this point is ensuring we’re working closely with the French operationally through things like technology, radars, drones, ensuring that they’ve got enough people on the beach,” he added.

“It’s not enough at the moment – it’s as simple as that. Otherwise we wouldn’t see the boats crossing as they are.”

Mr Yusuf said the number of small boat crossings was increasing was because the UK was “a soft touch” that offered a much better deal than France.

Pressed on whether Reform was in favour of putting the navy in the English Channel or not, Mr Yusuf said: “We would have no hesitation using the navy to detain all of those illegal migrants, transport them directly to a detention camp and then deport them.”

In August this year, a migrant returns deal between the UK and France came into effect, but has not yet seen anyone sent back to the continent.

New Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has said that removals of migrants under the pilot scheme are expected to begin “imminently”.