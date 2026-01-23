Fact check: Are councils fixing more potholes?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This fact check has been compiled by Full Fact, the UK’s largest fact checking charity working to find, expose and counter the harms of bad information.

In its 2024 manifesto, Labour promised to fix “an additional one million potholes in England in each year of the next Parliament”. But a major new Full Fact investigation, which analysed transparency reports from more than 150 local highway authorities, reveals just how big a challenge that is.

Our analysis found pothole repairs fell slightly in 2024/25, down 3.5% on the previous year. And early combined estimates from 85 councils project no overall increase in pothole repairs in 2025/26, casting doubt on whether Labour will deliver on its pledge, in the short term at least.

We also found huge variation in how data is collected across the country, with no nationally agreed definition of a pothole and councils counting them in very different ways.

It is worth noting council budgets for 2024/25 were set before Labour came into office in July 2024, and Labour was only in office for nine months of the 2024/25 financial year.

Full Fact contacted the Department for Transport for comment but did not receive a response.

What action has Labour taken on potholes?

We’ve written in detail about Labour’s potholes pledge on our Government Tracker.

The Government told English local authorities in March 2025 that 25% of the extra £500 million in local road maintenance funding it had previously announced would be dependent on the production of a report by the end of June 2025 detailing the state of their road networks.

In November’s budget, the Government said it would commit over £2 billion annually by 2029/30 for local authorities to tackle potholes and claimed this would enable the Government “to exceed its commitment to fix an additional one million potholes per year”.

How many potholes were fixed in 2024/25?

The lack of reliable comparable national potholes data makes any estimates of the scale of the problem across England uncertain. But the reports published by local highway authorities last year can tell us about trends in pothole repairs in different areas, even if comparisons cannot be reliably made between specific authorities because they may count potholes in different ways.

We checked all 154 of the reports from councils and Transport for London for data on the number of potholes fixed in recent years, and estimates of how many might be fixed in 2025/26.

Overall, the 149 councils which provided usable data for 2024/25, either in their reports or via their press offices, said 1.85 million potholes were filled that year. That suggests at least 2.85 million potholes would need to be repaired in 2025/26 to fulfill Labour’s pledge this year.

We found comparable estimates for at least the last two financial years from 146 local authorities. Using only this subset allows a like-for-like comparison, and shows that in 2024/25 the 146 authorities filled in an estimated 1.76 million potholes—around 64,000 (3.5%) fewer than the previous year.

Previously, a 2025 report by the Asphalt Industry Alliance estimated 1.9 million potholes would be filled in across England and Wales in 2024/25.

Will Labour meet its pledge to fill a million more potholes?

We will not have a reliable picture of what has happened in the current financial year until councils publish their next transparency reports. But the Government did ask local authorities to produce a rough estimate for how many potholes they would fill in 2025/26 in their 2025 reports.

Full Fact could only find 85 that had done so. Between them, those 85 councils expect to fill in roughly the same amount of potholes (around 813,000) in 2025/26 as they did in 2024/25 (around 835,000), despite the Government’s pledge. (Where local authorities provided an estimated range for 2025/26, we took the mid-point).

Councils’ figures for pothole repairs vary significantly

Perhaps unsurprisingly, estimates for both the number of potholes fixed in recent years, and how many might be fixed in 2025/26, vary significantly from authority to authority.

Birmingham City Council, for example, estimated that it filled in 4,514 potholes in 2024/25, a sharp drop on the 9,332 in 2023/24, but estimated it will fill in 6,788 in 2025/26—an increase of 50%.

North Tyneside Borough Council filled in 6,045 potholes in 2024/25 and estimated it would fill in a similar amount, 6,000, this year, while South Gloucestershire Council estimated it would fill in around 10,000 potholes this year, 18% fewer than the 12,148 it fixed in 2024/25.

There are several reasons why both the number of potholes formed and the number fixed can vary.

For example, when explaining why it is projecting a lower number of repairs this year, South Gloucestershire Council noted: “The prolonged periods of very wet weather that we have experienced over the last few years has seen a dramatic increase in potholes and subsequent repairs. The start of this calendar year (2025) has been a lot drier which has seen around a third of potholes reported compared to that of 12 months ago.”

The number of temporary potholes filled in by Nottingham City Council in 2024/25 was 13,881, 19% fewer than in 2023/24. It said this reduction was because of an increase in the number of permanent highway maintenance repairs and increased planned maintenance.

Why pothole data is difficult to compare

All the data and analysis above comes with a number of important caveats.

First of all, there’s no nationally agreed definition of a pothole, despite calls from bodies such as the RAC for a centralised definition. This means a pothole of a certain depth might be filled in by one council but not another.

There are also discrepancies over what is actually being counted. Some councils appear to count a cluster of potholes as just one repair, while others count these as multiple fixes, suggesting the number of individual potholes repaired could be higher than some authorities’ estimates suggest.

Additionally, some councils appear to include the number of potholes filled in on pathways, rather than just roads, within their stats.

For full details of this investigation, and to check the figures for individual councils, see the Full Fact website.