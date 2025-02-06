Lab-grown dog meat on sale at major UK retailer in ‘world first’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pets at Home has launched what it claims are the world's first meat-based dog treats made with cultivated meat.

Their "Chick Bites" combine plant-based ingredients with lab-grown chicken, eliminating the need for raising and slaughtering animals.

The cultivated meat, developed by Meatly, originates from a single chicken egg cell sample. The process, according to Meatly, generates enough meat to potentially sustain pets indefinitely.

The company said the lab-grown chicken retains the taste and nutritional value of traditional chicken breast, providing essential amino acids, fatty acids, minerals, and vitamins crucial for pet health.

In July, the UK became the first country in Europe to back cultivated meat for use in pet food.

Meatly's chicken received the green light from both the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

open image in gallery The pet product giant has hundreds of stores across the UK ( PA Archive )

Pets at Home said it believed it was the first company in the world to sell cultivated meat for pet food on sale.

A limited release of Chick Bites have gone on sale at Pets at Home in Brentford, London.

The retailer, which has invested in Meatly, said the snack was a nutritious, healthy and sustainable alternative to traditional dog treats.

Meatly said it planned to raise funds to expand production and make its chicken more broadly available in the next three to five years, with further collaborations planned with The Pack, which provided the plant-based ingredients, and Pets at Home.

Meatly founding chief executive Owen Ensor said: “We’re incredibly excited to introduce cultivated meat to the pet world.

“Just two years ago this felt like a moon shot. Today we take off. It’s a giant leap forward, toward a significant market for meat which is healthy, sustainable and kind to our planet and other animals.”

Pets at Home chief operating officer Anja Madsen said: “We are thrilled to be working with Owen and the team to provide cultivated meat pet food products to our customers for the first time in the world.

“This innovation has the potential to significantly reduce the environmental impact of pet food and will be a game-changer for the industry.”

Damien Clarkson, chief executive of The Pack, said: “The launch of our Chick Bites treats is a watershed moment for the pet food industry.

“Cultivated meat offers a tasty, low-carbon and healthy protein source which has the potential to eliminate farmed animals from the pet food industry.”