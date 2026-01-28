Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish rap group Kneecap have launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in their latest single.

The track, called Liars Tale, directly criticises Sir Keir's position regarding Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, also referencing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Announcing their forthcoming album on Wednesday, the group stated that criticism from Sir Keir provided "all the motivation we needed", dedicating the record to "everyone speaking truth to power".

Among the explicit lyrics in Liars Tale are lines such as "you’re not getting away with doing nothing" and "f*** Keir Starmer, Netanyahu’s b**** in genocide armour".

Rapping in Irish, the band accused Sir Keir of being “nothing but a Tory” and of pandering to the US.

The song was played for the first time on Jack Saunders’ BBC Radio 1 show moments before the music video premiered on YouTube.

The dystopian-themed video features the three musicians in guillotines and a zombie that looks like Margaret Thatcher, after a voiceover says that the Prime Minister had contacted previous leaders “for foreign policy advice”.

The group, made up of Liam Og O hAnnaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh, will release their second studio album, titled Fenian, on April 24.

They hit the headlines in 2025 when O hAnnaidh was charged with a terror offence.

The charge, which was eventually dropped in September last year, alleged that O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, had displayed a flag in support of Hezbollah, which is proscribed as a terror organisation by the British Government, at a gig at the O2 Forum in London in 2024.

The Crown Prosecution Service is currently appealing against the decision to drop O hAnnaidh’s case, which also saw prosecutors allege that the rapper could be heard saying “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” in video footage of the concert.

Announcing their new record on Instagram, Kneecap said: “They tried to stop us by branding Kneecap ‘terrorists’, with cancellations, with statements from the Prime Minister himself.

open image in gallery Kneecap dedicated the record to "everyone speaking truth to power" ( Aaron Chown/PA )

“We had all the motivation we needed… this isn’t a swift reaction, but a considered response to those that tried to silence us. And failed.

“Inspired by, and proudly named Fenian, who were warriors in Irish folklore, and later a derogatory term for the Irish.

“Now we’re using it to name everyone speaking truth to power.

“After 800 years of colonisation, they thought the Irish language would die, it didn’t.

“Thanks to Muintir na Gaeltachta, and all the Gaels who refused to let their culture and language be destroyed, and Kneecap is much the same… we haven’t gone away. The Paddies are back.”

Kneecap’s performance at last year’s Glastonbury Festival, which saw them chant “f*** Keir Starmer”, also saw them face an investigation by Avon and Somerset Police, which was eventually dropped.

The group released their first full-length album, Fine Art, in 2024, having previously released the mixtape 3CAG in 2018, and have collaborated with Fontaines DC’s Grian Chatten on the song Better Way To Live.

In between their first and second LPs, the band have released a number of standalone singles, including The Recap, which looked back at their year in the press and took aim at Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch.

Kneecap also starred in their own film in 2024, directed by Rich Peppiatt, which took home a Bafta for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer.

The group, who have also been criticised for allegedly saying “kill your local MP” during a concert, are known for their provocative lyrics and merchandise as well as their championing of the Irish language and pro-Palestine stance.

They have since apologised to the families of murdered MPs and said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah.