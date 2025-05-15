Police hunt for teenagers after kittens tortured and killed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police officers investigating the torture and deaths of two kittens have released CCTV footage of two teenagers they want to speak to.

The Metropolitan Police responded to a report on May 3, which alleged two teenagers had dismembered the young animals in Ickenham Road, Ruislip in West London.

As part of the force’s investigations, they have released footage of a boy and a girl in an appeal for the public’s help to identify them.

The video shows two teenagers walking down a street and then later running back the way they came.

Police Sergeant Babs Rock said: “This is an incredibly distressing incident which I know has caused concern in the local community.

“We are currently looking to speak with a young boy, described to be 5ft6 with short dark hair. He was wearing a dark jacket with long sleeves, with blue jeans on the day of the incident.

open image in gallery Metropolitan Police want to speak to these two teenagers after two kittens were tortured and killed in Ruislip ( Metropolitan Police )

“He was also seen carrying a black duffel bag, which sadly is thought to have contained the kittens.

“We would also like to speak with the young girl, who accompanied the boy, described to be 5ft6 with long red hair.

“She was wearing a white top with black shorts. She was also carrying a purple jumper, which she later puts on to wear.

“If you know these two individuals then please come forward to us, we would like to speak with them as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police confirmed no arrests have been made in connection to the deaths so far.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 101 using the reference CAD3355/03MAY or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.