SNP proposed candidates for Holyrood election show ‘huge’ talent, says Blackman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An SNP MP has said there is a “huge amount of talent” among proposed candidates for next year’s Holyrood election after a former health secretary became the latest MSP to announce he would stand down.

Michael Matheson, MSP for Falkirk West, announced on Sunday evening that he will not seek re-election next year.

Mr Matheson resigned as health secretary in February last year after questions were raised about an £11,000 data roaming bill on his parliamentary iPad.

After initially saying the device was used for official work, he later admitted his sons had used it as a data hotspot to watch football during a holiday in Morocco.

Mr Matheson was formally suspended from Parliament for 27 days last year after Holyrood’s Standards Committee chose to sanction him.

In recent months, more than 20 SNP MSPs, including former first ministers Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon, Finance Secretary Shona Robison and Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop, have announced plans to stand down.

SNP work and pensions spokesperson Kirsty Blackman MP was asked whether she thinks there is a “bit of a talent drain under way” at the moment when interviewed on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland, and was asked how the SNP will cope going into next year’s elections.

She replied: “I’ve seen the list of proposed candidates, and there is a huge amount of talent on there, and actually, I don’t feel annoyed at people who are choosing to stand down. If you’ve had 27 years in public life, it takes a massive personal drain.

“If you look at the things that some people have achieved, like Shona Robison, like Nicola Sturgeon, they have dedicated their lives for years to public service.

“And I actually want to take the opportunity to say thank you to them for everything that they’ve done.”

Ms Blackman was asked whether something has fundamentally changed in the way the party is operating that makes people want to leave earlier rather than later, as many of those standing down are younger MSPs.

She said that most of the people standing down have been there for a “longer period of time”, eight years or more, and described politics as a “difficult job” which “takes a massive drain on you.”

Ms Blackman also confirmed she has no plans to stand as an MSP.

She said: “Actually, if you’re no longer feeling like you’re able to dedicate your life to that, and actually, if you want to do something a bit different with your life and no longer be in the public eye, I think that’s great.”

Ms Blackman added: “I have been in elected politics for a long time. I certainly don’t intend to do this for my entire life, and I will not be going to Holyrood. I am not on the list of people that is going to stand as an MSP.”

Mr Matheson announced his decision not to stand for re-election in a post on social media and said he was looking forward to “seeking new challenges outwith frontline politics.”

He was one of the original Members of the Scottish Parliament elected in 1999 and will have served as an MSP for 27 years by the time of next year’s Holyrood election.

He said: “I want to offer my sincere thanks to my constituents for the support and encouragement they have given me over the last 26 years, it has been the privilege of my life to represent the people of Falkirk.”

First Minister John Swinney wished him well in a post on X, writing: “I am sorry to see Michael Matheson announce he plans to step down at the next election.

“Michael is a valued colleague who has made a significant contribution to the work of Parliament and Government since 1999. I wish him well for the future.”