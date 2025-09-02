Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A protester clutching a dog has climbed the clock tower at King’s Cross train station in London.

The demonstrator, sitting near a banner that read “Iran belongs to its people” and wearing a black t-shirt emblazoned with the words “no to war”, scaled the structure at around 8am on Tuesday and remained there as of late morning.

Firefighters went up in a cherry picker in an attempt to talk the activist down, eventually persuading him to hand over the dog and allow it to be brought to the ground around three hours into the stand-off.

Onlookers cheered as the animal came safely down.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to King’s Cross railway station at around 8am following reports of a person in a precarious position.

“The incident is ongoing and officers are in attendance alongside other emergency services, working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.”

open image in gallery The protester is wearing a black t-shirt which says "no to war", with a banner saying "Iran belongs to its people" draped down the tower at King’s Cross station ( Ellie Crabbe/PA Wire )

A cordon was put in place around the tower, where the protester could at times be seen standing up on the ledge where he was perched.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “The Brigade was called at 8.14am to reports of a man on the roof of King’s Cross railway station on Euston Road.

“Two fire engines and around 10 firefighters are currently on scene assisting British Transport Police.”

King’s Cross station in London remains open but passengers have been told to use side entrances as front entrances are closed while emergency services are at the scene where a protester has climbed the clock tower.

A section of the plaza in front of the station remains cordoned off with white barriers.

As the cherry picker was lifted up to the demonstrator again, he began to raise his voice at the crews coming towards him.

As of 11am, staff are continuing to speak to him from the cherry picker as dozens of people watched below.