King Charles donates to Syria after fall of dictator Assad

The King has made a donation to help a charity carry out its humanitarian work in Syria following the fall of the country’s dictator Bashar Assad.

Charles made an undisclosed contribution to the International Rescue Committee UK (IRC UK), of which he is a patron, to help it provide a range of services including distributing 2,400 hygiene kits to families in emergency shelters and offering trauma care and mental health support.

Syria’s citizens have been given a glimmer of hope following the overthrow of the country’s dictator Bashar Assad but the IRC said the nation ranks fourth on its 2025 Emergency Watchlist and continues to face profound humanitarian needs despite recent political developments.

Khusbu Patel, IRC UK’s acting executive director, said: “As the UK patron of the IRC since 2021, His Majesty’s contribution underscores his deep commitment to addressing urgent global challenges, and helping people affected by humanitarian crises to survive, recover and rebuild their lives.

“We are immensely grateful to His Majesty the King for his donation supporting our work in Syria.”

open image in gallery Camilla and Charles during a visit to an International Rescue Committee Project in Berlin (Steve Parsons/PA) ( PA Archive )

Ms Patel said about the King’s donation: “This assistance will enable us to provide essential services, including healthcare, child protection and emergency cash, to those people most in need.

“His dedication shines a vital spotlight on these pressing challenges, and we hope it inspires others to join in supporting these efforts.”

In the run-up to the festive period Charles said he would be praying this Christmas for Syria, a comment made when he met a Catholic congregation supporting a charity helping Christians persecuted across the Middle East and the globe.

Charles met a Syrian nun when he joined a Catholic congregation at the event held at the Catholic Farm Street Church in Mayfair.

open image in gallery Charles met a Syrian nun when he joined a Catholic congregation at the event held at the Catholic Farm Street Church in Mayfair . ( Getty Images )

After the short service the King met Sister Annie Demerjian, from the Syrian Catholic Church, in a side chapel and the pair, who have met before, warmly embraced.

She described to Charles the desperate situation in her homeland after the fall of Syrian leader Bashar Assad’s regime and said afterwards: “It is desperate, but we are praying for a better future.”

The nun added: “He said he was praying for us, for all the people who have been displaced and find themselves battling against (the) odds.

“We are praying and we are hoping for a better future, and we appreciate your King’s support.”