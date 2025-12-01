King Charles prepares to host third incoming state visit this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and Queen will this week host the first state visit by a German leader in 27 years.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, former judge Elke Budenbender, will be formally welcomed by Charles and Camilla on an open-air royal dais in the centre of the Berkshire town, before enjoying a carriage ride through the streets, past the crowds, to the castle to kick off their three-day stay.

The format will revert to normal after elements of U.S. President Donald Trump’s stay were restricted to the Windsor estate amid heightened security.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will play a key role by greeting Mr Steinmeier and Ms Budenbender at Heathrow Airport and accompanying them to Windsor on Wednesday morning at the start of their stay.

Mr Steinmeier will go on to receive a ceremonial welcome in the castle quadrangle, attended by the King, Camilla, William and Kate, and be feted with a grand state banquet in the historic royal residence’s St George’s Hall on Wednesday evening.

open image in gallery German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, and his wife Elke Buedenbender, left, welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla to Berlin in 2023 ( AP )

On Thursday morning, he will privately lay flowers at the tomb of the late Queen Elizabeth II in the castle’s St George’s Chapel, before joining the King and Queen for a Big Help Out reception to showcase the impact volunteering can have on communities.

Before a formal farewell, they will be shown the State Sleigh, which was designed by Queen Victoria’s German-born husband, Prince Albert and recorded in Victoria’s diary in 1845.

The King, who has German ancestry on both sides of his family, speaks German well.

Unusually, the event marks the third incoming state visit hosted by the monarch this year, with Charles also welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron in July.

The King is still undergoing treatment for cancer, but is showing no let-up in his busy schedule.

He travelled to Germany with Camilla in 2023 for the first state visit since his accession and became the first British monarch to address German politicians during a session of the Bundestag.

Mr Steinmeier will visit Downing Street for talks with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday afternoon and join a meeting of UK and German business leaders.

open image in gallery The format of the visit will revert to normal after royal elements of Donald Trump’s stay were restricted to the Windsor estate ( Getty )

The UK and Germany signed a new partnership, known as the Kensington Treaty, in July, with Sir Keir pledging the two countries would “work ever more closely”.

The agreement included freeing up school exchange visits and passport e-gates, the setting up of a taskforce to explore a direct train link between the UK and Germany, and a commitment to closer co-operation on trade, security and defence.

Germany is in the process of strengthening its efforts to tackle illegal migration by introducing a new law to criminalise gangs who supply and store small boats for use in crossings to the UK.

Federal President Mr Steinmeier will also address Parliament on Thursday – something denied to Mr Trump as the House of Commons was not sitting at the time of his trip.

The German president and his wife will pay a poignant visit on Friday with the Duke of Kent to lay a wreath at the ruins of the old Coventry Cathedral, which was bombed by the Germans during the Second World War.

This year marks the 85th anniversary of the Coventry Blitz in November 1940, in which 568 people were killed and 4,300 homes destroyed, along with the Cathedral Church of St Michael.

Mr Steinmeier and Ms Budenbender will tour the new cathedral, which was completed in 1962, and join a prayer service highlighting the ministry’s commitment to peace and reconciliation.

Coventry is twinned with the German cities of Kiel and Dresden in recognition of the shared experience of devastating bombings during the conflict.

Ms Budenbender will also visit Judith Kerr Primary School, in south-east London, on Wednesday to meet pupils and celebrate the school’s connection to its namesake, the German-born British author and illustrator who wrote the much-loved children’s book The Tiger Who Came to Tea.

The last incoming German state visit took place in 1998 when Elizabeth II hosted President Roman Herzog at Windsor Castle.