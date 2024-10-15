The ‘fundamental’ life skill King Charles says everyone should learn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



King Charles has revealed the two “fundamental” skills he believes everyone should learn to lead a more sustainable life.

The monarch, 75, has a longstanding passion for environmental protection and said that being able to sew and hem can help to dramatically reduce an individual’s clothing waste.

His comments came while celebrating the 10th anniversary of the King’s Foundation’s textile programme.

Director of education at the foundation, Jacqueline Farrell, said the monarch is passionate about sustainable approaches in the clothing and fashion industries, and this underpins every programme they offer.

Ms Farrell told The Telegraph: “At the heart of our teaching, His Majesty is keen that participants are equipped with fundamental skills that preserve the life of our clothes, such as simply being able to sew on a button, or being able to alter and hem garments.”

Established in 2014 at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, the programmes now have a presence at several other locations including the Highgrove Estate in London – with over 7,000 people said to be involved.

It is aimed at all levels from secondary school pupils to adults and offers lessons in embroidery through to millinery courses run in conjunction with Chanel.

In a recent YouGov poll, 20 percent of respondents admitted that they are unable to sew a button.

Ms Farrell noted that the King “practices what he preaches” in this area and is known to regularly re-wear clothes, some of which “have formed part of his wardrobe for decades.”

King Charles wants to encourage people to live more sustainable lives. He is pictured her learning embroidery in London. ( Tim Graham Photo Library via Get )

The King’s Foundation explains on its website: “Our Future Textile programme is designed to address a skills gap within the UK textile industry and encourage new entrants with relevant vocational skills. The programme is targeted at secondary school pupils alongside community groups and adults wishing to enter the industry.

“Programmes range from one day workshops which encourage young people to develop an awareness of the industry, to in-depth training programmes producing garments for the luxury fashion market.”

Stressing the issue in 2020, the King told The Telegraph: “People throw so much away when they could easily mend.”

King Charles meeting members of a community sewing class. ( PA )

News of the monarch’s favoured life skills comes amid his youth charity’s name change today.

Previously known as The Prince’s Trust since its establishment in 1976, as of today, the charity will now be known as The King’s Trust.

The change has been reflected in a new logo, which features a white crown against a red background.

The Prince’s Trust has changed its name to The King’s Trust today. ( King’s Trust/PA )

The charity’s chair, Alison Brittain, said in a statement that she welcomed this new exciting chapter for the organisation.

She added: “As the King’s Trust continues to work for young people in the UK and around the world, we are as committed to supporting young people to build the skills and confidence they need for work and ultimately a brighter future.”

The King’s belief in environmentalism is also at the heart of his youth charity, which similarly offers young people opportunities to learn “green skills” to help them succeed in life.