King, William and Kate among royals spotted at Sunday church service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King, Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales have attended a Sunday service at a church near the Balmoral estate.

Charles and Camilla were pictured in the back seats of a car arriving at Crathie Kirk, Crathie, Aberdeenshire.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, were pictured in another car, with William driving.

The royal family traditionally holidays on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire over the summer.

open image in gallery The King and Queen attend a service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral ( PA )

The small Church of Scotland parish kirk is their regular place of worship when they are at Balmoral, and Queen Elizabeth II regularly attended services there.

The Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh were also pictured attending the service.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that William and Kate were to move into a new home in Windsor.

The family of five, which includes their children George, Charlotte and Louis, will move to the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park from their current main home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor later this year.

open image in gallery The Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted before the service ( PA )

According to The Sun, the royal couple are paying for the property and renovations themselves, avoiding any extra cost to the taxpayer.

The paper reported that work has already started on a minor renovation at the Grade II-listed property.

The pair also have homes at Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace in London.

As heir to the throne, William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall estate, a portfolio of land, property and investments valued at more than £1 billion, when his father became King.