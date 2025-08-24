King, William and Kate among royals spotted at Sunday church service
The royals were pictured arriving at Crathie Kirk, Aberdeenshire, on Sunday
The King, Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales have attended a Sunday service at a church near the Balmoral estate.
Charles and Camilla were pictured in the back seats of a car arriving at Crathie Kirk, Crathie, Aberdeenshire.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, were pictured in another car, with William driving.
The royal family traditionally holidays on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire over the summer.
The small Church of Scotland parish kirk is their regular place of worship when they are at Balmoral, and Queen Elizabeth II regularly attended services there.
The Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh were also pictured attending the service.
Earlier this month, it was revealed that William and Kate were to move into a new home in Windsor.
The family of five, which includes their children George, Charlotte and Louis, will move to the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park from their current main home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor later this year.
According to The Sun, the royal couple are paying for the property and renovations themselves, avoiding any extra cost to the taxpayer.
The paper reported that work has already started on a minor renovation at the Grade II-listed property.
The pair also have homes at Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace in London.
As heir to the throne, William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall estate, a portfolio of land, property and investments valued at more than £1 billion, when his father became King.