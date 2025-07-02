Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchy of Lancaster, which belongs to the King and the Prince of Wales, will reportedly “actively review” its rental agreements after facing backlash for charging rent to the NHS and other taxpayer funded organisations.

An investigation last year found that the royal estates of the Duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster receive millions of pounds from schools, the health service, the Ministry of Defence and charities.

Releasing the annual accounts into the Duchy of Cornwall, which last year brought in a private income of £22.9m to Prince William, it was announced that the estate would waive rent for organisations such as the Scouts and halve rates for community groups.

Will Bax, the secretary and keeper of the records for the estate, said contracts with schools would also be reviewed, but failed to mention changes to rent for the NHS and the armed forces.

Following this, The Times reports that the Duchy of Lancaster has also confirmed it will “actively review” its policies.

open image in gallery Prince William received an income of £22.9m from the Duchy of Cornwall last year ( Reuters )

It said: “The Duchy of Lancaster has a long-established policy of offering nominal rental rates to small charities and community groups delivering valuable services at a local level. The duchy council actively reviews its policies on an ongoing basis and will continue to consider its future position on this matter to see what further steps may be taken.”

Media backlash on the wealth accrued by the royal estates came after an investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches programme, which compiled details of commercial rent charged by the duchies.

open image in gallery The Ministry of Justice pays £37.5m to lease HMP Dartmoor from the Duchy of Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA) ( PA Wire )

They included a £11.4m deal between Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust to store ambulances over a 15-year period and a £37.5m agreement between the Ministry of Justice and the Duchy of Cornwall to lease Dartmoor prison.

The investigation last year revealed the duchy was also set to earn around £600,000 over the lifetime of six different leases agreed with local state schools.

Releasing the figures from the Duchy of Cornwall, Mr Bax said: “It would be remiss not to address the media scrutiny the duchy has experienced this year … We have used these challenges to stop and reflect. Both the duke and I are clear that we want the duchy to be world-class in our approach to supporting people, communities and nature to flourish.”

Prince William is the 25th Duke of Cornwall and became entitled to the duchy’s profits when he became heir to the throne.

The Duchy of Lancaster is yet to release its annual records.