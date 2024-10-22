Government policy means every Australian can request a free portrait of King Charles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



King Charles III well-publicised visit to Australia has served as a reminder of one of the country’s more bizarre policies.

Just before the royal was due to arrive in Australia last week, MP Patrick Gorman posted on social media offering free portraits of the King for any constituents who visited his office in Perth to claim one.

Gorman, an assistant minister in Australia’s federal government, told said that “a number” of eager constituents sought one.

The photos of King Charles are available under a little-known government policy that says every Australian can request, and receive, a portrait of their monarch.

It's unusual in a nation where leaders are increasingly ambivalent about the British royals as Australia’s heads of state.

Elsewhere, British institutions can apply for portraits of King Charles, but individuals usually cannot. In New Zealand, free portraits are available for digital download only. Canadians can receive a printed copy from a monarchist organization if they pay for postage.

But Australians can visit their federal representative’s office and ask for one.

Demand spiked for portraits of Queen Elizabeth II following her death in 2022.

Australian government documents from nearly a year later, released by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, show officials were still waiting for an official portrait of King Charles to be supplied by Buckingham Palace.

That portrait was provided to Australia this July. Since then, more than 17,000 copies have been distributed to lawmakers, the Department of Finance told the AP.

Numbers were not available for how many had been requested by the public.

Lawmakers, at times exasperated, can field dozens of requests each time the program is publicized.

Tim Watts, now associate minister for foreign affairs, wrote on social media in 2018 that fulfilling requests for portraits was “comfortably the dumbest part of my job.”

But while those seeking the images might at times, as Watts noted, have their “tongue firmly in cheek," Gorman said there was legitimate interest, too.

He said he had supplied 85 of the King Charles portraits since they became available, and said colleagues in parliament told him they have had “strong interest” as well.