King Charles unveils first LGBT armed forces memorial

King Charles has laid flowers at the UK’s first national memorial commemorating LGBT armed forces, meeting veterans who spoke of the profound trauma inflicted by the military’s former "gay ban".

The monarch joined dozens of serving and former military personnel at the dedication of ‘An Opened Letter’ at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on Monday.

He engaged with individuals whose careers were cut short before the ban was lifted in 2000, hearing firsthand accounts of the humiliation and vilification they have endured.

Thousands were investigated, discharged, or forced to leave their roles due to their actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity.

These individuals faced lifelong consequences, including vilification by family and friends, and the loss of their military pensions.

Brigadier Clare Phillips told the 300 guests at the dedication ceremony: “I am a gay woman who has served in the British Army for 30 years.

“For hundreds of LGBT veterans, their experiences have been catastrophic – their lives and careers shattered.

“For the serving community, today’s unveiling of this incredible memorial is about remembering that we stand on the shoulders of giants – those people who fought discrimination and persecution so we can now serve openly and proudly.

“It is about being able to say to our veterans, you belong and you always did.”

open image in gallery The King lays flowers during the dedication ceremony of the LGBT armed forces memorial (Phil Noble/PA) ( PA Wire )

The brigadier said: “My career has taken me from a life of secrecy, fear and darkness to a career of pride, openness and joy.

“Instead of hiding myself away, looking over my shoulder and living in the shadows, I feel celebrated and supported for my whole authentic self, with my contribution valued, my family welcomed and my presence celebrated.”

She said: “For today’s LGBT personnel, we are not defined by sexual orientation, race or gender, but by our service to our nation.

“This memorial ensures that we will always honour those who went before us who served, suffered and sacrificed.”

The King laid flowers at the memorial along with other VIP guests, including the chief of the defence staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton.

open image in gallery LGBT military charity Fighting With Pride, which is behind the memorial, said the sculpture represents a “powerful step forward in recognising and honouring the service and sacrifices” of the LGBT armed forces community after their historic mistreatment ( Peter Byrne/PA )

LGBT military charity Fighting With Pride, which is behind the memorial, said the sculpture represents a “powerful step forward in recognising and honouring the service and sacrifices” of the LGBT armed forces community after their historic mistreatment.

It takes the form of a crumpled bronze letter made up of words taken from evidence from personnel who were impacted by the ban, which was in place from 1967 until 11 January, 2000.

In 2023, then-prime minister Rishi Sunak apologised on behalf of the British state for the “horrific” historical treatment of LGBT people who served in the military, after an independent review set out 49 recommendations including financial reparations and a public memorial.

The review heard shocking accounts of homophobia, bullying, blackmail, sexual assaults, “disgraceful” medical examinations and conversion therapy.

In December 2023, it was announced that veterans who suffered mistreatment under the ban will receive up to £70,000 each as part of the redress scheme.

open image in gallery The King greets a veteran during the dedication ceremony ( Peter Byrne/PA )

Veterans who were dismissed or discharged because of their sexual orientation or gender identity are to receive £50,000.

Personnel who were “negatively affected” by the ban during their time in the service between 1967 and 2000 will be given up to another £20,000, the ministry said.

The payments will be exempt from income tax and means-tested benefits.

Veterans who lost their rank as a result can apply to have their rank restored and discharge reason amended, ministers said.

The memorial has been funded by a £350,000 grant from the Office for Veterans’ Affairs at the Ministry of Defence, having been designed by the Abraxas Academy collective of artists.

open image in gallery The King (second left) during his visit to the National Memorial Arboretum ( Peter Byrne/PA )

Peter Gibson, chief executive officer of Fighting With Pride, said: “It’s a deeply emotional moment, expressing in physical form that what happened to them should never have taken place – and equally, but crucially – must never be allowed to happen again.

“The devastation and destruction caused by people expressing their love cut short successful careers and, in some cases, ended lives.

“Today is a klaxon call that signals shame can be cast aside and everyone who wants it is welcomed back into their military family.”