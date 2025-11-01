Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

King Charles and Queen Camilla donate to fund helping people hit by Hurricane Melissa

Melissa, one of the strongest hurricanes in history, created devastation

Jordan Reynolds
Saturday 01 November 2025 11:08 EDT
Drone footage shows St. Elizabeth devastated in wake of Hurricane Melissa

The King and Queen have donated to the Red Cross humanitarian appeal, supporting communities ravaged by Hurricane Melissa, one of the most powerful storms to hit the Caribbean.

Jamaica was left devastated this week, with 19 people reported dead and thousands still in shelters after Melissa made landfall as a Category Five hurricane on Tuesday, carrying 185mph winds.

Neighbouring Haiti also suffered catastrophic flooding, where local authorities have confirmed at least 30 fatalities.

Charles and Camilla’s donation will help the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) support Red Cross National Societies responding to the aftermath of the storm.

Hurricane Melissa caused severe flooding and devastation when it hit Jamaica this week
Hurricane Melissa caused severe flooding and devastation when it hit Jamaica this week (AP)

Red Cross volunteers are already responding in Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba and the Dominican Republic, with local volunteers also preparing as the storm moved to the Bahamas.

Volunteers have been distributing emergency supplies, preparing and managing shelters.

The UK government is providing match funding of up to £1 million for public donations to the IFRC appeal in support of Jamaica.

In a statement earlier this week, the King said he was “deeply concerned” by Hurricane Melissa’s destruction and described it as a reminder of the “urgent need to restore the balance and harmony of nature”.

Charles said: “As we continue to follow the situation closely, our anxious thoughts are with all those who have been so cruelly affected by this awful storm.

“Above all, our most heartfelt sympathy is with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have tragically lost their lives.”

The monarch, who is head of the Commonwealth, said he has held “the greatest affection” for Jamaica since his first visit to the island while serving in the Royal Navy on the West Indies station more than 50 years ago.

“I know that no disaster can break her people’s enduring spirit of strength, solidarity and steadfastness”, he added.

Beatrice Butsana-Sita, chief executive of the British Red Cross, said: “King Charles and Queen Camilla’s donation will help the IFRC network continue its lifesaving work, particularly in Jamaica, such as through search and rescue and ensuring people have access to healthcare, safe shelter, clean water, food and other essential supplies.

“The scale of this disaster is immense and the Red Cross will be there for the long road ahead.”

Jagan Chapagain, IFRC secretary general, said: “We are very grateful for this donation and hope it will encourage others to donate, too.

“Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica hard.

“Our emergency appeal is essential to raise the funds needed to help people rebuild their lives over the months and years to come.”

