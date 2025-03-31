Palace provides health update on King Charles after hospital stay due to side effects of cancer treatment
King Charles was observed in hospital for a short period last week due to side effects from his cancer treatment
King Charles is set to resume his public duties this week, following a brief hospital stay.
The King's schedule includes a blend of public appearances, state duties, and private meetings, commencing at Windsor Castle.
A few appointments have been adjusted to accommodate his recovery, ensuring he is prepared for the upcoming state visit to Italy with the Queen next week.
On Friday, Charles was seen leaving Clarence House in London, accompanied by the Queen, after spending the night there.
This followed what was described as a "minor bump" in his cancer treatment journey.
The King had to cancel a planned visit to Birmingham on Friday to focus on his recovery.
He experienced temporary side effects after a treatment session at the London Clinic on Thursday morning, which necessitated a short period of observation in the hospital.
Diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024, Charles returned to public-facing duties in April, while continuing his weekly treatment.
