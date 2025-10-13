King to host German president in third state visit of the year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King is set to host the first incoming state visit by a German president in 27 years next month.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be welcomed by Charles and the Queen at Windsor Castle from December 3 to December 5.

This marks an unusually busy year for the monarch, as it will be the third incoming state visit hosted by the King, who also welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron in July.

Charles is still undergoing treatment for cancer but showing no let-up in his busy schedule.

The monarch, 76, is also travelling to Italy at the end of this month for an outgoing state visit to Vatican City to meet the Pope.

The King travelled to Germany with Camilla in 2023 for the first state visit since his accession.

The King and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (centre) meet members of the public at the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin, in 2023 (Adrian Dennis/PA) ( PA Archive )

He received a standing ovation when he delivered the first speech by a British monarch during a session of the Bundestag federal parliament and told a packed chamber he wished to "renew the pledge of friendship between our nations".

President Steinmeier, who attended the King and Queen's coronation two years ago, will be accompanied by his wife, Elke Budenbender - a former judge.

Further details of the visit will be released in due course but are set to include a ceremonial welcome, a grand state banquet in the castle's St George's Hall, and talks with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Last month, the King hosted a historic second state visit for US president Donald Trump which featured a lavish state banquet.

President Trump is expected to invite the King to the White House for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence next July.