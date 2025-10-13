King to host German president in third state visit of the year
It will be the first state visit by a German president for more than 25 years
The King is set to host the first incoming state visit by a German president in 27 years next month.
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be welcomed by Charles and the Queen at Windsor Castle from December 3 to December 5.
This marks an unusually busy year for the monarch, as it will be the third incoming state visit hosted by the King, who also welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron in July.
Charles is still undergoing treatment for cancer but showing no let-up in his busy schedule.
The monarch, 76, is also travelling to Italy at the end of this month for an outgoing state visit to Vatican City to meet the Pope.
The King travelled to Germany with Camilla in 2023 for the first state visit since his accession.
He received a standing ovation when he delivered the first speech by a British monarch during a session of the Bundestag federal parliament and told a packed chamber he wished to "renew the pledge of friendship between our nations".
President Steinmeier, who attended the King and Queen's coronation two years ago, will be accompanied by his wife, Elke Budenbender - a former judge.
Further details of the visit will be released in due course but are set to include a ceremonial welcome, a grand state banquet in the castle's St George's Hall, and talks with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
Last month, the King hosted a historic second state visit for US president Donald Trump which featured a lavish state banquet.
President Trump is expected to invite the King to the White House for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence next July.
